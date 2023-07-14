Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin International Growth Fund

mutual fund
FNGRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.26 -0.02 -0.12%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FNGZX) Primary A (FNGAX) C (FNGDX) Retirement (FNGRX) Retirement (FILRX)
FNGRX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin International Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.26 -0.02 -0.12%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FNGZX) Primary A (FNGAX) C (FNGDX) Retirement (FNGRX) Retirement (FILRX)
FNGRX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin International Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.26 -0.02 -0.12%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FNGZX) Primary A (FNGAX) C (FNGDX) Retirement (FNGRX) Retirement (FILRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin International Growth Fund

FNGRX | Fund

$16.26

$2.04 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$2.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.47%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin International Growth Fund

FNGRX | Fund

$16.26

$2.04 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.38%

FNGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    394818
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Huber

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities, primarily common stock, of mid- and large-capitalization companies located outside the U.S., including developing or emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in emerging market countries. Mid- and large-capitalization companies are generally companies with market capitalizations of greater than $2 billion. The Fund, from time to time, may have significant investments in a particular sector or country, such as technology.

The Fund's investment manager employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach to identify attractive investment opportunities that have higher expected revenue and earnings growth than their peers. The investment manager uses a growth investment style and in-depth, fundamental research to identify high-quality companies, across all industry groups, with sustainable business models that offer the most attractive combination of growth, quality and valuation.

Read More

FNGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -15.6% 24.4% 33.94%
1 Yr 15.0% -15.2% 26.9% 66.97%
3 Yr -2.9%* -27.4% 9.5% 68.89%
5 Yr 1.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 42.05%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 54.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.4% -49.5% -11.5% 83.06%
2021 -0.4% -11.8% 9.8% 60.96%
2020 8.9% -1.7% 22.8% 21.37%
2019 8.1% -1.0% 9.7% 3.91%
2018 -3.5% -7.5% 11.0% 40.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -35.3% 24.4% 33.94%
1 Yr 15.0% -46.8% 26.9% 64.68%
3 Yr -2.9%* -27.4% 13.1% 69.31%
5 Yr 1.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 46.42%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 51.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.4% -49.5% -11.5% 83.06%
2021 -0.4% -11.8% 9.8% 60.96%
2020 8.9% -1.7% 22.8% 21.37%
2019 8.1% -1.0% 9.7% 3.91%
2018 -3.5% -7.5% 11.0% 48.54%

NAV & Total Return History

FNGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FNGRX Category Low Category High FNGRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.04 B 167 K 150 B 39.22%
Number of Holdings 35 5 516 94.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 800 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 35.48%
Weighting of Top 10 37.05% 10.3% 99.1% 29.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DSV Panalpina AS 4.18%
  2. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%
  3. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%
  4. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%
  5. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%
  6. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%
  7. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%
  8. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%
  9. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%
  10. DSV Panalpina A/S 4.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FNGRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.18% 88.72% 101.51% 44.24%
Cash 		2.82% -1.51% 11.28% 53.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 31.11%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 43.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 21.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 23.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNGRX % Rank
Technology 		23.91% 1.51% 38.21% 12.67%
Healthcare 		21.20% 1.36% 29.58% 9.22%
Communication Services 		17.28% 0.00% 41.13% 0.92%
Basic Materials 		10.15% 0.00% 23.15% 20.05%
Industrials 		10.13% 0.68% 31.28% 86.87%
Financial Services 		9.42% 0.00% 38.62% 79.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.91% 0.00% 46.28% 78.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 59.22%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 60.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 75.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.66% 97.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNGRX % Rank
Non US 		90.58% 70.50% 101.51% 47.47%
US 		6.60% 0.00% 25.68% 39.63%

FNGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FNGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.01% 37.19% 30.37%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 45.64%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 60.20%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.80% 75.00%

Sales Fees

FNGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FNGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FNGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.47% 7.00% 330.00% 20.31%

FNGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FNGRX Category Low Category High FNGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 48.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FNGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FNGRX Category Low Category High FNGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.58% -1.69% 3.16% 89.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FNGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FNGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Huber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Donald G. Huber, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager responsible for managing institutional and retail global large cap equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Huber was with J.P. Morgan Chase and predecessor organizations, where he focused on portfolio management, strategic planning and relationship management in private and corporate banking. He entered the financial services industry in 1982. Mr. Huber holds a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a CFA charterholder.

John Remmert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

John P. Remmert is a senior vice president and lead portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is responsible for the management of global and non- U.S. institutional equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Remmert was with Citibank Global Asset Management and the U.S. Federal Reserve. He entered the financial services industry in 1987. Mr. Remmert holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, a J.D. from Georgetown University, and a B.A. from Rutgers University.

Patrick McKeegan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Patrick McKeegan is a vice president and portfolio manager for Franklin Equity Group with generalist coverage. Mr. McKeegan holds a B.S. in commerce from the University of Virginia. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×