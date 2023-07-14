Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities, primarily common stock, of mid- and large-capitalization companies located outside the U.S., including developing or emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in emerging market countries. Mid- and large-capitalization companies are generally companies with market capitalizations of greater than $2 billion. The Fund, from time to time, may have significant investments in a particular sector or country, such as technology.

The Fund's investment manager employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach to identify attractive investment opportunities that have higher expected revenue and earnings growth than their peers. The investment manager uses a growth investment style and in-depth, fundamental research to identify high-quality companies, across all industry groups, with sustainable business models that offer the most attractive combination of growth, quality and valuation.