Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
16.0%
1 yr return
15.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$2.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.1%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.47%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities, primarily common stock, of mid- and large-capitalization companies located outside the U.S., including developing or emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in emerging market countries. Mid- and large-capitalization companies are generally companies with market capitalizations of greater than $2 billion. The Fund, from time to time, may have significant investments in a particular sector or country, such as technology.
The Fund's investment manager employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach to identify attractive investment opportunities that have higher expected revenue and earnings growth than their peers. The investment manager uses a growth investment style and in-depth, fundamental research to identify high-quality companies, across all industry groups, with sustainable business models that offer the most attractive combination of growth, quality and valuation.
|Period
|FNGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|31.42%
|1 Yr
|15.3%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|65.14%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|67.41%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|40.63%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|21.49%
* Annualized
|FNGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.04 B
|167 K
|150 B
|38.76%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|5
|516
|94.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|800 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|35.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.05%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|28.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.18%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|43.78%
|Cash
|2.82%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|52.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|30.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|42.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|20.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|22.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNGAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.91%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|12.21%
|Healthcare
|21.20%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|8.76%
|Communication Services
|17.28%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|0.46%
|Basic Materials
|10.15%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|19.59%
|Industrials
|10.13%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|86.41%
|Financial Services
|9.42%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|79.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.91%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|77.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|58.76%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|60.37%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|75.12%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|97.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNGAX % Rank
|Non US
|90.58%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|47.00%
|US
|6.60%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|39.17%
|FNGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|47.43%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|45.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.38%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|73.44%
|FNGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|51.85%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FNGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FNGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.47%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|19.79%
|FNGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|48.51%
|FNGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FNGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.41%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|82.83%
|FNGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Donald G. Huber, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager responsible for managing institutional and retail global large cap equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Huber was with J.P. Morgan Chase and predecessor organizations, where he focused on portfolio management, strategic planning and relationship management in private and corporate banking. He entered the financial services industry in 1982. Mr. Huber holds a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2018
4.17
4.2%
John P. Remmert is a senior vice president and lead portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is responsible for the management of global and non- U.S. institutional equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Remmert was with Citibank Global Asset Management and the U.S. Federal Reserve. He entered the financial services industry in 1987. Mr. Remmert holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, a J.D. from Georgetown University, and a B.A. from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Patrick McKeegan is a vice president and portfolio manager for Franklin Equity Group with generalist coverage. Mr. McKeegan holds a B.S. in commerce from the University of Virginia. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
