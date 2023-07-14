Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$74.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.1%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.93%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities. The Fund may shift its investments from one asset class to another based on the investment manager's analysis of the best opportunities for the Fund’s portfolio in a given market. The equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of common stocks, including those with dividend yields the investment manager believes are attractive. Debt securities include all varieties of fixed, floating and variable rate instruments, including secured and unsecured bonds, bonds convertible into common stock, senior floating rate and term loans, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, debentures, and shorter term instruments. Bonds investments may include U.S. and foreign corporate debt, U.S. Treasuries and foreign government bonds. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as "junk bonds"), including a portion in defaulted securities. The Fund maintains the flexibility to invest in securities of companies from a variety of sectors, but from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in particular sectors. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, either directly or through depositary receipts.
The Fund may, from time to time, use a variety of equity-related derivatives and complex equity securities, which may include purchasing or selling call and put options on equity securities and equity security indices, futures on equity securities and equity indexes, options on equity index futures and equity-linked notes, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity, gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks relating to changes in certain equity markets. In addition, the Fund may use interest rate-related derivatives, including interest rate swaps and interest rate and/or bond futures contracts (including U.S. Treasury futures contracts) for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity, gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks relating to changes in interest rates. The Fund also may, from time to time, use currency-related derivatives, such as forward foreign currency exchange contracts, currency futures contracts, currency swaps and currency options to hedge (protect) against currency risks, and credit-related derivatives, such as credit default swaps and options on credit default swaps, to hedge (protect) against credit risks. The use of such derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected markets, interest rates, countries or durations.
The Fund's investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for income today and significant growth tomorrow. In analyzing both corporate debt and equity securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including:
·a security's relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects;
·the experience and strength of the company's management;
·the company's changing financial condition and market recognition of the change;
·the company's sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and
·the company's debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements.
When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a "bottom-up," value oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company's securities relative to the investment manager's evaluation of the company's long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company's price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value. It generally performs independent analysis of the debt securities being considered for the Fund's portfolio, rather than relying principally on the ratings assigned by rating organizations.
|Period
|FNCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|94.98%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|80.73%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|11.36%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|44.89%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|55.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|FNCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|6.34%
|2021
|4.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|19.08%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|96.54%
|2019
|2.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|86.91%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|38.87%
|Period
|FNCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|90.64%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|80.24%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|11.60%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|46.72%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|47.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|FNCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|6.47%
|2021
|4.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|19.23%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|96.54%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|78.39%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|23.20%
|FNCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNCFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|74.2 B
|658 K
|207 B
|3.55%
|Number of Holdings
|512
|2
|15351
|26.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.3 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|7.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.09%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|97.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNCFX % Rank
|Bonds
|43.48%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|11.46%
|Stocks
|38.59%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|96.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|13.29%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|1.64%
|Cash
|2.71%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|65.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.94%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|10.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|91.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNCFX % Rank
|Utilities
|27.93%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|1.09%
|Healthcare
|18.31%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|7.66%
|Energy
|11.67%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|6.84%
|Financial Services
|9.71%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|93.02%
|Communication Services
|7.83%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|35.84%
|Industrials
|7.52%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|90.56%
|Technology
|6.29%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|95.35%
|Consumer Defense
|5.82%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|76.47%
|Basic Materials
|2.50%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|78.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.43%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|96.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|99.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNCFX % Rank
|US
|31.91%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|90.04%
|Non US
|6.68%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|63.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNCFX % Rank
|Corporate
|79.12%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|6.28%
|Government
|16.24%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|75.17%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.46%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|86.77%
|Securitized
|0.18%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|85.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|91.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|96.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNCFX % Rank
|US
|38.66%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|10.37%
|Non US
|4.82%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|32.74%
|FNCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|77.55%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|50.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|77.89%
|FNCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FNCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FNCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.93%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|75.74%
|FNCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNCFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.79%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|4.32%
|FNCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FNCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNCFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.50%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|3.77%
|FNCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2002
20.1
20.1%
Edward Perks is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions and president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. In this role, Mr. Perks has oversight of myriad multi-asset investment capabilities designed to meet client needs for specific investment solutions. Mr. Perks joined Franklin Templeton in 1992. Mr. Perks holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Yale University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Brendan Circle is a vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. In this role, Mr. Circle serves as a comanager of Franklin Income Fund and related portfolios, as well as Franklin Managed Income Fund. He also specializes in analyzing investment opportunities across the fixed income markets for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Mr. Circle joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Mr. Circle is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...