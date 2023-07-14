Home
Trending ETFs

Franklin Income Fund

mutual fund
FKIQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$2.29 -0.01 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (FKINX) Primary C (FCISX) Adv (FRIAX) Retirement (FISRX) Retirement (FNCFX) A (FKIQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Income Fund

FKIQX | Fund

$2.29

$74.2 B

5.50%

$0.13

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$74.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$2.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.93%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Income Fund

FKIQX | Fund

$2.29

$74.2 B

5.50%

$0.13

0.72%

FKIQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    7462406342
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Perks

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities. The Fund may shift its investments from one asset class to another based on the investment manager's analysis of the best opportunities for the Fund’s portfolio in a given market. The equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of common stocks, including those with dividend yields the investment manager believes are attractive. Debt securities include all varieties of fixed, floating and variable rate instruments, including secured and unsecured bonds, bonds convertible into common stock, senior floating rate and term loans, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, debentures, and shorter term instruments. Bonds investments may include U.S. and foreign corporate debt, U.S. Treasuries and foreign government bonds. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as "junk bonds"), including a portion in defaulted securities. The Fund maintains the flexibility to invest in securities of companies from a variety of sectors, but from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in particular sectors. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, either directly or through depositary receipts.

The Fund may, from time to time, use a variety of equity-related derivatives and complex equity securities, which may include purchasing or selling call and put options on equity securities and equity security indices, futures on equity securities and equity indexes, options on equity index futures and equity-linked notes, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity, gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks relating to changes in certain equity markets. In addition, the Fund may use interest rate-related derivatives, including interest rate swaps and interest rate and/or bond futures contracts (including U.S. Treasury futures contracts) for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity, gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks relating to changes in interest rates. The Fund also may, from time to time, use currency-related derivatives, such as forward foreign currency exchange contracts, currency futures contracts, currency swaps and currency options to hedge (protect) against currency risks, and credit-related derivatives, such as credit default swaps and options on credit default swaps, to hedge (protect) against credit risks. The use of such derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected markets, interest rates, countries or durations.

The Fund's investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for income today and significant growth tomorrow. In analyzing both corporate debt and equity securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including:

·a security's relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects;

·the experience and strength of the company's management;

·the company's changing financial condition and market recognition of the change;

·the company's sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and

·the company's debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements.

When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a "bottom-up," value oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company's securities relative to the investment manager's evaluation of the company's long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company's price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value. It generally performs independent analysis of the debt securities being considered for the Fund's portfolio, rather than relying principally on the ratings assigned by rating organizations.

Read More

FKIQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -8.3% 18.1% 91.99%
1 Yr 0.9% -13.3% 143.9% 81.00%
3 Yr 3.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 11.50%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% 59.68%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 68.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -34.7% 92.4% 7.02%
2021 4.9% -6.1% 19.5% 19.23%
2020 -0.7% -7.5% 11.8% 96.23%
2019 2.4% 0.1% 14.9% 87.06%
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -11.9% 18.1% 89.42%
1 Yr 0.9% -13.3% 143.9% 80.51%
3 Yr 3.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 11.75%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% 76.39%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 74.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -34.7% 92.4% 7.16%
2021 4.9% -6.1% 19.5% 19.37%
2020 -0.7% -7.5% 11.8% 96.23%
2019 2.6% 0.1% 14.9% 79.60%
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FKIQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FKIQX Category Low Category High FKIQX % Rank
Net Assets 74.2 B 658 K 207 B 3.69%
Number of Holdings 512 2 15351 26.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.3 B 660 K 48.5 B 7.23%
Weighting of Top 10 14.09% 8.4% 105.0% 98.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 2.97%
  2. Community Health Systems Incorporated 9.88% 2.17%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co 1.93%
  4. Merck & Co Inc 1.86%
  5. Chevron Corp 1.71%
  6. PepsiCo Inc 1.70%
  7. Pfizer Inc 1.66%
  8. Coca-Cola Co 1.53%
  9. Duke Energy Corp 1.50%
  10. Tenet Healthcare Corporation 8.12% 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FKIQX % Rank
Bonds 		43.48% 0.00% 116.75% 11.60%
Stocks 		38.59% 0.00% 99.40% 96.73%
Preferred Stocks 		13.29% 0.00% 27.92% 1.77%
Cash 		2.71% -16.75% 81.51% 65.76%
Convertible Bonds 		1.94% 0.00% 23.84% 10.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 92.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKIQX % Rank
Utilities 		27.93% 0.00% 99.55% 1.23%
Healthcare 		18.31% 0.00% 29.35% 7.80%
Energy 		11.67% 0.00% 85.65% 6.98%
Financial Services 		9.71% 0.00% 38.77% 93.16%
Communication Services 		7.83% 0.00% 23.67% 35.98%
Industrials 		7.52% 0.00% 24.37% 90.70%
Technology 		6.29% 0.00% 44.21% 95.49%
Consumer Defense 		5.82% 0.00% 19.93% 76.61%
Basic Materials 		2.50% 0.00% 33.35% 78.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.43% 0.00% 19.36% 96.31%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 99.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKIQX % Rank
US 		31.91% -1.65% 98.67% 90.18%
Non US 		6.68% 0.00% 37.06% 63.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKIQX % Rank
Corporate 		79.12% 0.00% 98.21% 6.41%
Government 		16.24% 0.00% 97.26% 75.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.46% 0.14% 100.00% 86.90%
Securitized 		0.18% 0.00% 92.13% 85.68%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 93.04%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 96.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKIQX % Rank
US 		38.66% 0.00% 62.18% 10.50%
Non US 		4.82% 0.00% 84.73% 32.88%

FKIQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FKIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 17.63% 57.88%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.83% 50.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.68%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.83% 78.42%

Sales Fees

FKIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 0.00% 5.75% 81.97%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FKIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FKIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.93% 0.00% 343.00% 75.88%

FKIQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FKIQX Category Low Category High FKIQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.50% 0.00% 8.35% 3.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FKIQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FKIQX Category Low Category High FKIQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.19% -2.34% 19.41% 5.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FKIQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FKIQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Perks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2002

20.1

20.1%

Edward Perks is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions and president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. In this role, Mr. Perks has oversight of myriad multi-asset investment capabilities designed to meet client needs for specific investment solutions. Mr. Perks joined Franklin Templeton in 1992. Mr. Perks holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Yale University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF).

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Brendan Circle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Brendan Circle is a vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. In this role, Mr. Circle serves as a comanager of Franklin Income Fund and related portfolios, as well as Franklin Managed Income Fund. He also specializes in analyzing investment opportunities across the fixed income markets for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Mr. Circle joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Mr. Circle is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

