Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in low-priced stocks (those priced at or below $35 per share or with an earnings yield at or above the median for the Russell 2000® Index), which can lead to investments in small and medium-sized companies. Earnings yield represents a stock's earnings per share for the most recent 12-months divided by current price per share. Potentially investing in stocks not considered low-priced. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.