5.8%
1 yr return
4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$30.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FLPKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|55.38%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|63.25%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|81.18%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|81.94%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|58.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLPKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|52.23%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|59.16%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|81.13%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|76.07%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|62.20%
* Annualized
|FLPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLPKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.4 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|0.52%
|Number of Holdings
|890
|9
|2354
|1.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.16 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|0.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.37%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|24.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLPKX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.29%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|89.50%
|Cash
|4.66%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|10.76%
|Other
|0.06%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|2.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|29.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|28.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|30.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLPKX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.04%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|4.20%
|Healthcare
|17.01%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|5.51%
|Financial Services
|14.46%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|86.61%
|Technology
|11.25%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|23.10%
|Energy
|10.84%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|12.07%
|Consumer Defense
|9.94%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|12.34%
|Industrials
|8.75%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|89.50%
|Basic Materials
|5.08%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|55.91%
|Utilities
|1.55%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|87.66%
|Communication Services
|1.17%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|77.69%
|Real Estate
|0.92%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|88.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLPKX % Rank
|US
|59.25%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|99.74%
|Non US
|36.04%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|0.52%
|FLPKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLPKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|14.74%
|FLPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLPKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.12%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|60.57%
|FLPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FLPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLPKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|23.22%
|FLPKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 10, 2012
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2011
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2011
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2010
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2009
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2008
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 1989
32.45
32.5%
Joel Tillinghast is a portfolio manager for Fidelity Investments. He joined Fidelity Investments in 1986 as an equity analyst covering the tobacco, coal, natural gas, personal care products, and appliance industries. He later served as portfolio assistant on Fidelity OTC Portfolio, a fund available to U.S. investors. Mr. Tillinghast received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wesleyan University, in Connecticut, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 06, 2011
10.74
10.7%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2001, Mr. Riaz has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 06, 2011
10.74
10.7%
Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2003, Ms. Peck has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2017
5.11
5.1%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2007, Mr. Chamovitz has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2017
5.11
5.1%
Salim Hart, portfolio manager, is a quantitative analyst at Fidelity Investments. Salim conducts portfolio construction research, designs quantitative models for stock selection, and performs attributions to determine drivers of equity performance. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2007, Salim worked as a software developer/team leader at Esoterix Inc. and as a consultant at Stonebridge Technologies. Salim earned his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
