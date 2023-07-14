Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund

mutual fund
FEBRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.71 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FEBIX) Primary C (FEBCX) A (FEBAX) Retirement (FEBRX) Retirement (FBRRX) Retirement (EABRX) Retirement (FIBRX)
FEBRX (Mutual Fund)

First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.71 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FEBIX) Primary C (FEBCX) A (FEBAX) Retirement (FEBRX) Retirement (FBRRX) Retirement (EABRX) Retirement (FIBRX)
FEBRX (Mutual Fund)

First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.71 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FEBIX) Primary C (FEBCX) A (FEBAX) Retirement (FEBRX) Retirement (FBRRX) Retirement (EABRX) Retirement (FIBRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund

FEBRX | Fund

$12.71

$1.41 B

2.17%

$0.28

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$1.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund

FEBRX | Fund

$12.71

$1.41 B

2.17%

$0.28

0.87%

FEBRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Slein

Fund Description

To achieve its objective of current income generation and long-term growth of capital, the Global Income Builder Fund will normally invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that offer attractive dividend yields as well as a range of fixed income instruments, including high-yield, below investment grade instruments (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), investment grade instruments and sovereign debt, from markets in the United States and multiple countries around the world.

Investment decisions for the Global Income Builder Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may also invest in gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. Under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to income-producing securities. That generally means that approximately 80% or more of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to such investments, which may include dividend paying equities, both high-yield (below investment grade) and investment grade debt, sovereign bonds, and various short-term debt instruments. The Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or investment rating, as well as unrated securities. The Fund may also invest (typically for hedging purposes) in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, credit default swaps, and swaps and options on indices.

Additionally, under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). That generally means that approximately 40% or more of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to foreign investments (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Fund, in which case the Fund expects to invest at least 30% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign investments). For purposes of these 80%, 40% and 30% of assets allocations, the Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions on investments, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The investment philosophy and strategy of the Global Income Builder Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). With

respect to equity investments in particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for what appear to be the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. Investments in debt instruments are made after careful scrutiny of the underlying creditworthiness of the issuer, taking into account such factors as cash flow generation, liquidation value and structural protections. The Global Income Builder Fund seeks to own debt instruments that offer an attractive “margin of safety” on principal repayment relative to the total expected return of the security.

For more information about the Global Income Builder Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.

Read More

FEBRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -23.7% 16.4% 24.03%
1 Yr 8.6% -8.9% 48.3% 30.04%
3 Yr 3.1%* -2.2% 16.4% 57.68%
5 Yr 1.3%* -0.7% 13.4% 64.95%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -40.8% 20.6% 51.00%
2021 1.4% -21.0% 24.5% 59.91%
2020 0.5% -24.2% 27.8% 60.98%
2019 2.9% -23.1% 11.7% 17.16%
2018 -1.8% -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -23.7% 16.4% 23.39%
1 Yr 8.6% -12.8% 48.3% 27.54%
3 Yr 3.1%* -3.4% 16.4% 53.28%
5 Yr 1.5%* -1.1% 13.4% 59.27%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -40.8% 20.6% 51.00%
2021 1.4% -21.0% 24.5% 59.91%
2020 0.5% -24.2% 27.8% 61.68%
2019 2.9% -23.1% 11.7% 11.66%
2018 -1.3% -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FEBRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEBRX Category Low Category High FEBRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.41 B 1.12 M 110 B 32.83%
Number of Holdings 237 2 10961 53.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 397 M -31.7 M 22 B 32.78%
Weighting of Top 10 28.93% 10.8% 100.0% 51.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  2. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  3. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  4. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  5. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  6. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  7. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  8. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  9. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%
  10. Gold Commodity In Ounces 9.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEBRX % Rank
Stocks 		63.27% -45.72% 98.42% 49.90%
Bonds 		16.83% -39.76% 93.84% 67.43%
Other 		9.07% -1.25% 197.12% 12.11%
Cash 		7.91% -97.12% 185.58% 33.61%
Preferred Stocks 		2.92% -0.03% 14.00% 6.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 91.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEBRX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		31.85% 0.00% 31.85% 0.85%
Financial Services 		17.33% 0.00% 30.34% 29.09%
Energy 		11.65% 0.00% 38.61% 21.44%
Industrials 		11.12% 0.09% 32.39% 41.40%
Real Estate 		7.37% 0.00% 90.14% 39.92%
Healthcare 		7.17% 0.00% 30.30% 76.65%
Basic Materials 		4.64% 0.00% 60.23% 68.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.42% 0.00% 20.84% 76.86%
Technology 		3.28% 0.00% 39.48% 84.29%
Communication Services 		1.16% 0.00% 28.59% 90.02%
Utilities 		1.01% 0.00% 40.29% 89.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEBRX % Rank
Non US 		43.54% -46.69% 57.06% 7.31%
US 		19.73% -4.82% 95.75% 86.01%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEBRX % Rank
Corporate 		43.11% 0.00% 99.90% 27.56%
Government 		24.86% 0.00% 98.64% 55.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.62% 0.10% 100.00% 36.12%
Derivative 		4.98% 0.00% 41.88% 17.33%
Securitized 		3.44% 0.00% 83.28% 57.62%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 79.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEBRX % Rank
US 		13.13% -177.12% 87.76% 61.80%
Non US 		3.70% -39.00% 137.36% 62.63%

FEBRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.16% 2.71% 69.73%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.70% 71.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FEBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FEBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.80% 0.00% 441.00% 12.44%

FEBRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEBRX Category Low Category High FEBRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.17% 0.00% 10.92% 10.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEBRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEBRX Category Low Category High FEBRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.35% -5.20% 6.33% 25.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEBRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FEBRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Slein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Sean Slein joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC as Portfolio Manager in 2011. Previously, Mr. Slein served as a Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management, LLC.

Edward Meigs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Edward Meigs joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC as a Portfolio Manager in 2011. Previously, Mr. Meigs served as a Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management, LLC.

Kimball Brooker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2016

5.87

5.9%

Kimball is Deputy Head of the Global Value team and a portfolio manager for the First Eagle Global Value and International Value strategies with Matt McLennan and Abhay Deshpande. He joined First Eagle’s Global Value team in 2009 as a senior research analyst covering banks, commercial services, financial services and holding companies. Kimball began his career in 1992 as a financial analyst at Lazard Frères & Co. From there, he joined J.P. Morgan as an associate in the Investment Banking Department’s billion-dollar Corsair private equity funds. In 1998, Kimball returned to J.P. Morgan after finishing his M.B.A. He was named Chief Investment Officer of the Corsair Funds and managing director in 2005. In 2006, Corsair successfully completed a spin-off from J.P. Morgan with nearly $3 billion under management. Kimball received his B.A. from Yale University and his MBA from Harvard University.

Julien Albertini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Julien Albertini manages Global Income Builder Fund with Messrs. Booker, Meigs and Slein and Fund of America with Messrs. Gupta and Heck. He joined the Adviser in 2013 and is also a member of the First Eagle Global Value analyst team. Prior to that, Mr. Albertini worked in various roles at various financial institutions, most recently Tiger Veda LP

Idanna Appio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Idanna Appio joined the First Eagle in September 2015. Prior to that, Ms. Appio was the deputy head of the Global Economic Analysis department at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Prior to the NY Fed, she was a sovereign analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×