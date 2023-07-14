Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$1.41 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.9%
Expense Ratio 1.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 22.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To achieve its objective of current income generation and long-term growth of capital, the Global Income Builder Fund will normally invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that offer attractive dividend yields as well as a range of fixed income instruments, including high-yield, below investment grade instruments (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), investment grade instruments and sovereign debt, from markets in the United States and multiple countries around the world.
Investment decisions for the Global Income Builder Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may also invest in gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. Under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to income-producing securities. That generally means that approximately 80% or more of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to such investments, which may include dividend paying equities, both high-yield (below investment grade) and investment grade debt, sovereign bonds, and various short-term debt instruments. The Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or investment rating, as well as unrated securities. The Fund may also invest (typically for hedging purposes) in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, credit default swaps, and swaps and options on indices.
Additionally, under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). That generally means that approximately 40% or more of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to foreign investments (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Fund, in which case the Fund expects to invest at least 30% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign investments). For purposes of these 80%, 40% and 30% of assets allocations, the Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions on investments, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).
The investment philosophy and strategy of the Global Income Builder Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). With
respect to equity investments in particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for what appear to be the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. Investments in debt instruments are made after careful scrutiny of the underlying creditworthiness of the issuer, taking into account such factors as cash flow generation, liquidation value and structural protections. The Global Income Builder Fund seeks to own debt instruments that offer an attractive “margin of safety” on principal repayment relative to the total expected return of the security.
For more information about the Global Income Builder Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.
|Period
|FEBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|24.25%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|36.05%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|77.06%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|84.81%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FEBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.3%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|44.12%
|2021
|2.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|59.45%
|2020
|0.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|60.75%
|2019
|2.9%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|16.92%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|47.96%
|FEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEBCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.41 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|32.40%
|Number of Holdings
|237
|2
|10961
|53.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|397 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|32.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.93%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|50.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEBCX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.27%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|49.48%
|Bonds
|16.83%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|67.01%
|Other
|9.07%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|11.69%
|Cash
|7.91%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|33.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.92%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|6.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|83.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEBCX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|31.85%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|0.42%
|Financial Services
|17.33%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|28.66%
|Energy
|11.65%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|21.02%
|Industrials
|11.12%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|40.98%
|Real Estate
|7.37%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|39.49%
|Healthcare
|7.17%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|76.22%
|Basic Materials
|4.64%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|67.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.42%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|76.43%
|Technology
|3.28%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|83.86%
|Communication Services
|1.16%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|89.38%
|Utilities
|1.01%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|89.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEBCX % Rank
|Non US
|43.54%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|6.89%
|US
|19.73%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|85.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEBCX % Rank
|Corporate
|43.11%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|27.14%
|Government
|24.86%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|54.70%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.62%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|35.70%
|Derivative
|4.98%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|16.91%
|Securitized
|3.44%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|57.20%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|53.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEBCX % Rank
|US
|13.13%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|61.38%
|Non US
|3.70%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|62.21%
|FEBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.94%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|8.56%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|63.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|82.07%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|16.73%
|FEBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.50%
|46.34%
|FEBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FEBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.80%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|11.96%
|FEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEBCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.21%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|18.30%
|FEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEBCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.25%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|59.48%
|FEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Edward Meigs joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC as a Portfolio Manager in 2011. Previously, Mr. Meigs served as a Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Sean Slein joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC as Portfolio Manager in 2011. Previously, Mr. Slein served as a Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2016
5.87
5.9%
Kimball is Deputy Head of the Global Value team and a portfolio manager for the First Eagle Global Value and International Value strategies with Matt McLennan and Abhay Deshpande. He joined First Eagle’s Global Value team in 2009 as a senior research analyst covering banks, commercial services, financial services and holding companies. Kimball began his career in 1992 as a financial analyst at Lazard Frères & Co. From there, he joined J.P. Morgan as an associate in the Investment Banking Department’s billion-dollar Corsair private equity funds. In 1998, Kimball returned to J.P. Morgan after finishing his M.B.A. He was named Chief Investment Officer of the Corsair Funds and managing director in 2005. In 2006, Corsair successfully completed a spin-off from J.P. Morgan with nearly $3 billion under management. Kimball received his B.A. from Yale University and his MBA from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Julien Albertini manages Global Income Builder Fund with Messrs. Booker, Meigs and Slein and Fund of America with Messrs. Gupta and Heck. He joined the Adviser in 2013 and is also a member of the First Eagle Global Value analyst team. Prior to that, Mr. Albertini worked in various roles at various financial institutions, most recently Tiger Veda LP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Idanna Appio joined the First Eagle in September 2015. Prior to that, Ms. Appio was the deputy head of the Global Economic Analysis department at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Prior to the NY Fed, she was a sovereign analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
