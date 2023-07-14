To achieve its objective of current income generation and long-term growth of capital, the Global Income Builder Fund will normally invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. and foreign companies that offer attractive dividend yields as well as a range of fixed income instruments, including high-yield, below investment grade instruments (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), investment grade instruments and sovereign debt, from markets in the United States and multiple countries around the world.

Investment decisions for the Global Income Builder Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may also invest in gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. Under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to income-producing securities. That generally means that approximately 80% or more of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to such investments, which may include dividend paying equities, both high-yield (below investment grade) and investment grade debt, sovereign bonds, and various short-term debt instruments. The Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or investment rating, as well as unrated securities. The Fund may also invest (typically for hedging purposes) in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, credit default swaps, and swaps and options on indices.

Additionally, under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). That generally means that approximately 40% or more of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to foreign investments (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Fund, in which case the Fund expects to invest at least 30% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign investments). For purposes of these 80%, 40% and 30% of assets allocations, the Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions on investments, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The investment philosophy and strategy of the Global Income Builder Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). With

respect to equity investments in particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for what appear to be the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. Investments in debt instruments are made after careful scrutiny of the underlying creditworthiness of the issuer, taking into account such factors as cash flow generation, liquidation value and structural protections. The Global Income Builder Fund seeks to own debt instruments that offer an attractive “margin of safety” on principal repayment relative to the total expected return of the security.

For more information about the Global Income Builder Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.