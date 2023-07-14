Home
Trending ETFs

ETCGX (Mutual Fund)

ETCGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eventide Gilead Fund

ETCGX | Fund

$43.43

$3.73 B

0.00%

2.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.1%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$3.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ETCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eventide Gilead Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eventide Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 28, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Finny Kuruvilla

Fund Description

Normally, the Gilead Fund invests primarily in a broad range of equity securities without limitation to market capitalization. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities in companies domiciled outside the United States either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund’s investment adviser, Eventide Asset Management, LLC (“Eventide” or the “Adviser”) analyzes the performance of potential investments not only for financial strengths and outlook, but also for companies that are capable of serving well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment and society broadly. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. From time to time, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in the stock of companies in one or more sectors of the economy, such as the technology, industrial, healthcare and life sciences sectors. The Fund may invest in private companies and other companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid (“Illiquid Investments”). The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets in these Illiquid Investments. The Fund may invest in development stage companies. The Adviser may use options strategies, such as puts and covered calls on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices, to generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes adverse market, political or other conditions are likely. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities.

The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:

Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.
Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.
Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.
Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.
Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company is no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.

Read More

ETCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -26.9% 59.5% 16.31%
1 Yr 8.6% -43.3% 860.3% 75.71%
3 Yr -0.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 41.08%
5 Yr 3.9%* -28.2% 82.7% 25.49%
10 Yr 8.5%* -18.2% 13.7% 9.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 85.36%
2021 1.4% -52.0% 83.9% 36.21%
2020 15.1% -17.6% 195.3% 12.38%
2019 6.4% -16.0% 9.5% 36.20%
2018 -1.8% -13.6% 24.1% 22.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -53.4% 55.3% 15.43%
1 Yr 8.6% -60.3% 860.3% 71.45%
3 Yr -0.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 41.53%
5 Yr 3.9%* -27.5% 82.7% 28.57%
10 Yr 8.8%* -17.0% 15.4% 17.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 85.36%
2021 1.4% -52.0% 83.9% 36.21%
2020 15.1% -17.6% 195.3% 12.38%
2019 6.4% -16.0% 9.5% 36.20%
2018 -1.8% -13.6% 24.1% 44.58%

NAV & Total Return History

ETCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETCGX Category Low Category High ETCGX % Rank
Net Assets 3.73 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 24.11%
Number of Holdings 77 20 3702 51.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.37 B 360 K 10.9 B 20.57%
Weighting of Top 10 30.54% 5.5% 92.1% 29.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  2. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  3. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  4. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  5. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  6. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  7. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  8. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  9. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETCGX % Rank
Stocks 		92.95% 23.99% 100.52% 93.97%
Cash 		4.87% -0.52% 26.94% 11.88%
Bonds 		1.41% 0.00% 44.75% 1.24%
Other 		0.55% -2.66% 23.05% 9.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.21% 0.00% 2.30% 7.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 18.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETCGX % Rank
Technology 		43.15% 0.04% 62.17% 5.85%
Industrials 		20.29% 0.00% 38.23% 9.40%
Healthcare 		17.38% 0.00% 43.77% 55.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.82% 0.00% 57.41% 87.59%
Utilities 		5.62% 0.00% 12.94% 1.60%
Real Estate 		2.35% 0.00% 19.28% 50.89%
Consumer Defense 		1.94% 0.00% 16.40% 55.85%
Energy 		0.44% 0.00% 62.10% 57.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 97.34%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 89.01%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 80.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETCGX % Rank
US 		81.67% 23.38% 100.52% 95.39%
Non US 		11.28% 0.00% 35.22% 8.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETCGX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		75.64% 0.00% 100.00% 95.34%
Corporate 		24.36% 0.00% 100.00% 4.85%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 17.67%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 30.57% 16.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 16.89%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.86% 17.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETCGX % Rank
US 		1.41% 0.00% 36.45% 1.24%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 8.30% 17.91%

ETCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.02% 19.28% 5.77%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 88.81%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 49.37%

Sales Fees

ETCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 25.81%

Trading Fees

ETCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 250.31% 18.38%

ETCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETCGX Category Low Category High ETCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 26.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETCGX Category Low Category High ETCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.65% -2.24% 2.75% 96.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ETCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Finny Kuruvilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 08, 2008

13.9

13.9%

Finny Kuruvilla, M.D., Ph.D., has been primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Gilead Fund and Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund since inception. Dr. Kuruvilla has been the Managing Partner of the Adviser since its inception in 2008. Dr. Kuruvilla possesses a diverse background in quantitative methods, with applications focused on innovations in science, engineering, and medicine. He holds an MD from Harvard Medical School, a PhD in Chemistry and Chemical Biology from Harvard University, a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT, and a bachelor’s degree from Caltech in Chemistry. From 2005-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a clinical fellow at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and a postdoctoral scientist at MIT. As an avid proponent of values-based investing, Dr. Kuruvilla has established rigorous standards in seeking out the most ethical companies at the outset of the stock selection process. In addition to his role with the Adviser, Dr. Kuruvilla is a founder, financial sponsor, and Board Director of Sattler College, a four-year college in Boston, Massachusetts, opened in 2018. Dr. Kuruvilla also contributes to the college in a limited faculty role. From 2008-2016, Dr. Kuruvilla provided research services as an employee of Clarus Ventures, a healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm. From 2006-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a research fellow at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

