Trending ETFs

Eventide Gilead Fund

mutual fund
ETGLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.75 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
N (ETGLX) Primary A (ETAGX) C (ETCGX) Inst (ETILX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eventide Gilead Fund

ETGLX | Fund

$49.75

$3.73 B

0.00%

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.6%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$3.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ETGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eventide Gilead Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eventide Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 08, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Finny Kuruvilla

ETGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.6% -26.9% 59.5% 12.77%
1 Yr 10.3% -43.3% 860.3% 67.91%
3 Yr 0.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 34.57%
5 Yr 5.2%* -28.2% 82.7% 16.47%
10 Yr 9.7%* -18.2% 13.7% 5.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 83.04%
2021 2.2% -52.0% 83.9% 31.99%
2020 15.4% -17.6% 195.3% 11.24%
2019 6.7% -16.0% 9.5% 28.96%
2018 -1.6% -13.6% 24.1% 16.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.6% -53.4% 55.3% 12.06%
1 Yr 10.3% -60.3% 860.3% 63.83%
3 Yr 0.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 35.01%
5 Yr 5.2%* -27.5% 82.7% 19.64%
10 Yr 9.9%* -17.0% 15.4% 12.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 83.04%
2021 2.2% -52.0% 83.9% 31.99%
2020 15.4% -17.6% 195.3% 11.24%
2019 6.7% -16.0% 9.5% 28.96%
2018 -1.6% -13.6% 24.1% 38.24%

NAV & Total Return History

ETGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETGLX Category Low Category High ETGLX % Rank
Net Assets 3.73 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 23.94%
Number of Holdings 77 20 3702 51.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.37 B 360 K 10.9 B 20.39%
Weighting of Top 10 30.54% 5.5% 92.1% 28.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  2. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  3. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  4. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  5. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  6. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  7. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  8. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  9. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETGLX % Rank
Stocks 		92.95% 23.99% 100.52% 93.79%
Cash 		4.87% -0.52% 26.94% 11.70%
Bonds 		1.41% 0.00% 44.75% 1.06%
Other 		0.55% -2.66% 23.05% 9.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.21% 0.00% 2.30% 6.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 17.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETGLX % Rank
Technology 		43.15% 0.04% 62.17% 5.67%
Industrials 		20.29% 0.00% 38.23% 9.22%
Healthcare 		17.38% 0.00% 43.77% 54.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.82% 0.00% 57.41% 87.41%
Utilities 		5.62% 0.00% 12.94% 1.42%
Real Estate 		2.35% 0.00% 19.28% 50.71%
Consumer Defense 		1.94% 0.00% 16.40% 55.67%
Energy 		0.44% 0.00% 62.10% 57.80%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 97.16%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 88.83%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 80.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETGLX % Rank
US 		81.67% 23.38% 100.52% 95.21%
Non US 		11.28% 0.00% 35.22% 7.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETGLX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		75.64% 0.00% 100.00% 95.15%
Corporate 		24.36% 0.00% 100.00% 4.66%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 17.48%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 30.57% 16.70%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 16.70%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.86% 17.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETGLX % Rank
US 		1.41% 0.00% 36.45% 1.06%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 8.30% 17.73%

ETGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.02% 19.28% 30.63%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 88.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.00% 28.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 48.52%

Sales Fees

ETGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ETGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 250.31% 18.18%

ETGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETGLX Category Low Category High ETGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 26.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETGLX Category Low Category High ETGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.85% -2.24% 2.75% 71.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ETGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Finny Kuruvilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 08, 2008

13.9

13.9%

Finny Kuruvilla, M.D., Ph.D., has been primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Gilead Fund and Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund since inception. Dr. Kuruvilla has been the Managing Partner of the Adviser since its inception in 2008. Dr. Kuruvilla possesses a diverse background in quantitative methods, with applications focused on innovations in science, engineering, and medicine. He holds an MD from Harvard Medical School, a PhD in Chemistry and Chemical Biology from Harvard University, a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT, and a bachelor’s degree from Caltech in Chemistry. From 2005-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a clinical fellow at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and a postdoctoral scientist at MIT. As an avid proponent of values-based investing, Dr. Kuruvilla has established rigorous standards in seeking out the most ethical companies at the outset of the stock selection process. In addition to his role with the Adviser, Dr. Kuruvilla is a founder, financial sponsor, and Board Director of Sattler College, a four-year college in Boston, Massachusetts, opened in 2018. Dr. Kuruvilla also contributes to the college in a limited faculty role. From 2008-2016, Dr. Kuruvilla provided research services as an employee of Clarus Ventures, a healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm. From 2006-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a research fellow at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

