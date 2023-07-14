Finny Kuruvilla, M.D., Ph.D., has been primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Gilead Fund and Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund since inception. Dr. Kuruvilla has been the Managing Partner of the Adviser since its inception in 2008. Dr. Kuruvilla possesses a diverse background in quantitative methods, with applications focused on innovations in science, engineering, and medicine. He holds an MD from Harvard Medical School, a PhD in Chemistry and Chemical Biology from Harvard University, a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT, and a bachelor’s degree from Caltech in Chemistry. From 2005-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a clinical fellow at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and a postdoctoral scientist at MIT. As an avid proponent of values-based investing, Dr. Kuruvilla has established rigorous standards in seeking out the most ethical companies at the outset of the stock selection process. In addition to his role with the Adviser, Dr. Kuruvilla is a founder, financial sponsor, and Board Director of Sattler College, a four-year college in Boston, Massachusetts, opened in 2018. Dr. Kuruvilla also contributes to the college in a limited faculty role. From 2008-2016, Dr. Kuruvilla provided research services as an employee of Clarus Ventures, a healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm. From 2006-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a research fellow at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.