Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.6%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$3.73 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.5%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ETGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|12.77%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|67.91%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|34.57%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|16.47%
|10 Yr
|9.7%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|5.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|ETGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|83.04%
|2021
|2.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|31.99%
|2020
|15.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|11.24%
|2019
|6.7%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|28.96%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|16.77%
|Period
|ETGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.6%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|12.06%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|63.83%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|35.01%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|19.64%
|10 Yr
|9.9%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|12.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|ETGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|83.04%
|2021
|2.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|31.99%
|2020
|15.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|11.24%
|2019
|6.7%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|28.96%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|38.24%
|ETGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETGLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.73 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|23.94%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|20
|3702
|51.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.37 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|20.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.54%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|28.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETGLX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.95%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|93.79%
|Cash
|4.87%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|11.70%
|Bonds
|1.41%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|1.06%
|Other
|0.55%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|9.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.21%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|6.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|17.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETGLX % Rank
|Technology
|43.15%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|5.67%
|Industrials
|20.29%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|9.22%
|Healthcare
|17.38%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|54.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.82%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|87.41%
|Utilities
|5.62%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|1.42%
|Real Estate
|2.35%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|50.71%
|Consumer Defense
|1.94%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|55.67%
|Energy
|0.44%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|57.80%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|97.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|88.83%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|80.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETGLX % Rank
|US
|81.67%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|95.21%
|Non US
|11.28%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|7.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETGLX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|75.64%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.15%
|Corporate
|24.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.66%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|17.48%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.57%
|16.70%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|16.70%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.86%
|17.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETGLX % Rank
|US
|1.41%
|0.00%
|36.45%
|1.06%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.30%
|17.73%
|ETGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|30.63%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|48.52%
|ETGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ETGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ETGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|18.18%
|ETGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETGLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|26.06%
|ETGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ETGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETGLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.85%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|71.04%
|ETGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.318
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 08, 2008
13.9
13.9%
Finny Kuruvilla, M.D., Ph.D., has been primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Gilead Fund and Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund since inception. Dr. Kuruvilla has been the Managing Partner of the Adviser since its inception in 2008. Dr. Kuruvilla possesses a diverse background in quantitative methods, with applications focused on innovations in science, engineering, and medicine. He holds an MD from Harvard Medical School, a PhD in Chemistry and Chemical Biology from Harvard University, a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT, and a bachelor’s degree from Caltech in Chemistry. From 2005-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a clinical fellow at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and a postdoctoral scientist at MIT. As an avid proponent of values-based investing, Dr. Kuruvilla has established rigorous standards in seeking out the most ethical companies at the outset of the stock selection process. In addition to his role with the Adviser, Dr. Kuruvilla is a founder, financial sponsor, and Board Director of Sattler College, a four-year college in Boston, Massachusetts, opened in 2018. Dr. Kuruvilla also contributes to the college in a limited faculty role. From 2008-2016, Dr. Kuruvilla provided research services as an employee of Clarus Ventures, a healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm. From 2006-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a research fellow at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...