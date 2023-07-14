Normally, the Gilead Fund invests primarily in a broad range of equity securities without limitation to market capitalization. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities in companies domiciled outside the United States either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund’s investment adviser, Eventide Asset Management, LLC (“Eventide” or the “Adviser”) analyzes the performance of potential investments not only for financial strengths and outlook, but also for companies that are capable of serving well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment and society broadly. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. From time to time, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in the stock of companies in one or more sectors of the economy, such as the technology, industrial, healthcare and life sciences sectors. The Fund may invest in private companies and other companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid (“Illiquid Investments”). The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets in these Illiquid Investments. The Fund may invest in development stage companies. The Adviser may use options strategies, such as puts and covered calls on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices, to generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes adverse market, political or other conditions are likely. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities.

The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:

■ Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.

■ Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.

■ Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.

■ Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.

■ Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company is no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.