First Eagle Fund of America

mutual fund
EARFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.27 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (FEAMX) Primary A (FEFAX) Inst (FEAIX) Retirement (FEFRX) Retirement (EARFX) Retirement (EAFRX) Retirement (FERFX)
First Eagle Fund of America

EARFX | Fund

$25.27

$424 M

1.27%

$0.32

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

Net Assets

$424 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

First Eagle Fund of America

EARFX | Fund

$25.27

$424 M

1.27%

$0.32

1.12%

EARFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle Fund of America
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Manish Gupta

Fund Description

To achieve its objective of capital appreciation and current income, under normal circumstances Fund of America will primarily invest in domestic stocks and, to a lesser extent, debt and foreign equity instruments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). Normally, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in domestic equity and debt instruments. Such investments include common stock, hybrid instruments such as preferred stock and convertible securities, warrants, corporate bonds, repurchase agreements, real estate investment trusts and derivatives. The Fund “counts” derivative positions on these instruments for purposes of this 80% allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the

Fund’s books (generally market price). At least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be income-producing, including equity, hybrid, option and debt securities. That generally means that at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to such investments that pay a dividend or other related income. In selecting companies for investment, the Adviser seeks to identify what it considers to be high quality companies. While a company selected for investment may not meet all of these characteristics, the Adviser considers a high quality company to demonstrate, in the opinion of the Adviser, some or all of the following: durable competitive advantage(s); conservative capital structure; prudent management; and attractive financial metrics.

Derivatives include investing in options, futures and swaps and related products. Specifically, the Fund may enter into interest rate, credit default, currency, equity, fixed income and index swaps and the purchase or sale of related caps, floors and collars.

In addition, the Fund may enter into options on securities and on stock indices to limit the Fund’s investment risk and augment its investment return only if at the time of writing, the Fund holds a portfolio of stocks or bonds listed on such index.

Further, the Fund may write “covered” call options on equity or debt securities and on stock indices in seeking to enhance investment return and to hedge against declines in the prices of portfolio securities. The Fund also may write put options to enhance investment return or to hedge against increases in the prices of securities which it intends to purchase. The Fund also may write call options on broadly based stock and bond market indices only if at the time of writing it holds a portfolio of stocks or bonds listed on such index to hedge against potential declines in prices. Finally, the Fund may utilize futures contracts, and options on futures, on securities exchanges or in the over-the-counter market.

The Fund may enter into certain types of repurchase agreements, primarily as a cash management strategy.

The investment philosophy and strategy of Fund of America can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based

on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in debt securities generally without regard to their credit rating or time to maturity. However, the Fund has no current intention of investing more than 5% of its net assets in debt instruments that are below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds).

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund. It generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

For more information about Fund of America’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.

EARFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EARFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -14.3% 35.6% 44.30%
1 Yr 14.8% -34.9% 38.6% 32.25%
3 Yr -1.9%* -27.8% 93.5% 90.09%
5 Yr -7.0%* -30.5% 97.2% 95.19%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 98.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EARFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -56.3% 28.9% 55.18%
2021 2.9% -20.5% 152.6% 85.83%
2020 -3.0% -13.9% 183.6% 98.70%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 27.95%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EARFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -20.5% 35.6% 39.73%
1 Yr 14.8% -34.9% 40.3% 25.66%
3 Yr -1.9%* -27.8% 93.5% 89.94%
5 Yr -3.0%* -29.8% 97.2% 89.80%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 98.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EARFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -56.3% 28.9% 55.56%
2021 2.9% -20.5% 152.6% 85.90%
2020 -3.0% -13.9% 183.6% 98.70%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 28.55%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EARFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EARFX Category Low Category High EARFX % Rank
Net Assets 424 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 66.69%
Number of Holdings 31 2 4154 93.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 293 M 288 K 270 B 54.42%
Weighting of Top 10 62.02% 1.8% 106.2% 3.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.93%
  2. Oracle Corp 8.45%
  3. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings 8.35%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.90%
  5. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 7.24%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 6.56%
  7. Lh Call Usd 195 21/Aug/2020 (Lh Us 08/21/20 C195 6.33%
  8. Lh Call Usd 195 21/Aug/2020 (Lh Us 08/21/20 C195 6.33%
  9. Lh Call Usd 195 21/Aug/2020 (Lh Us 08/21/20 C195 6.33%
  10. Lh Call Usd 195 21/Aug/2020 (Lh Us 08/21/20 C195 6.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EARFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.99% 0.00% 130.24% 48.53%
Cash 		1.01% -102.29% 100.00% 49.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 65.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 65.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 64.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 64.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EARFX % Rank
Technology 		38.11% 0.00% 48.94% 0.69%
Healthcare 		18.63% 0.00% 60.70% 11.72%
Communication Services 		18.60% 0.00% 27.94% 1.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.38% 0.00% 30.33% 55.97%
Consumer Defense 		7.00% 0.00% 47.71% 41.27%
Industrials 		5.47% 0.00% 29.90% 95.48%
Financial Services 		1.79% 0.00% 55.59% 99.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 94.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 95.71%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 94.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 98.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EARFX % Rank
US 		88.91% 0.00% 127.77% 83.62%
Non US 		10.08% 0.00% 32.38% 12.38%

EARFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EARFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 49.27% 30.09%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 47.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.00% 65.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EARFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EARFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EARFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.70% 0.00% 496.00% 69.20%

EARFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EARFX Category Low Category High EARFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% 0.00% 24.06% 44.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EARFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EARFX Category Low Category High EARFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -54.00% 6.06% 74.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EARFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EARFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Manish Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Manish Gupta is a co-portfolio manager on the International Small Cap Value strategy. He joined First Eagle's Global Value team in October 2009. While serving as a small cap generalist, Manish is also a senior research analyst covering technology (hardware, equipment, software & services), chemicals, electrical equipment and instrumentation. Prior to joining the Firm, Manish was an equity research analyst at Cantillon Capital Management, covering technology, professional and commercial services, transportation and select industrials. Prior to this, he interned as a financial services sector analyst at Fidelity Management and Research. Manish worked in the technology sector before entering financial services. He began his career as an intern at Microsoft Corporation, and spent the following six years as a software engineer at Cisco Systems. Manish has a Bachelors of Technology from the Institute of Technology BHU in Vernasi, India, Master of Science in Computer Science from UT Austin, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Julien Albertini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Julien Albertini manages Global Income Builder Fund with Messrs. Booker, Meigs and Slein and Fund of America with Messrs. Gupta and Heck. He joined the Adviser in 2013 and is also a member of the First Eagle Global Value analyst team. Prior to that, Mr. Albertini worked in various roles at various financial institutions, most recently Tiger Veda LP

Christian Heck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

