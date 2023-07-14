To achieve its objective of capital appreciation and current income, under normal circumstances Fund of America will primarily invest in domestic stocks and, to a lesser extent, debt and foreign equity instruments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). Normally, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in domestic equity and debt instruments. Such investments include common stock, hybrid instruments such as preferred stock and convertible securities, warrants, corporate bonds, repurchase agreements, real estate investment trusts and derivatives. The Fund “counts” derivative positions on these instruments for purposes of this 80% allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the

Fund’s books (generally market price). At least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be income-producing, including equity, hybrid, option and debt securities. That generally means that at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to such investments that pay a dividend or other related income. In selecting companies for investment, the Adviser seeks to identify what it considers to be high quality companies. While a company selected for investment may not meet all of these characteristics, the Adviser considers a high quality company to demonstrate, in the opinion of the Adviser, some or all of the following: durable competitive advantage(s); conservative capital structure; prudent management; and attractive financial metrics.

Derivatives include investing in options, futures and swaps and related products. Specifically, the Fund may enter into interest rate, credit default, currency, equity, fixed income and index swaps and the purchase or sale of related caps, floors and collars.

In addition, the Fund may enter into options on securities and on stock indices to limit the Fund’s investment risk and augment its investment return only if at the time of writing, the Fund holds a portfolio of stocks or bonds listed on such index.

Further, the Fund may write “covered” call options on equity or debt securities and on stock indices in seeking to enhance investment return and to hedge against declines in the prices of portfolio securities. The Fund also may write put options to enhance investment return or to hedge against increases in the prices of securities which it intends to purchase. The Fund also may write call options on broadly based stock and bond market indices only if at the time of writing it holds a portfolio of stocks or bonds listed on such index to hedge against potential declines in prices. Finally, the Fund may utilize futures contracts, and options on futures, on securities exchanges or in the over-the-counter market.

The Fund may enter into certain types of repurchase agreements, primarily as a cash management strategy.

The investment philosophy and strategy of Fund of America can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based

on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in debt securities generally without regard to their credit rating or time to maturity. However, the Fund has no current intention of investing more than 5% of its net assets in debt instruments that are below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds).

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund. It generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

For more information about Fund of America’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.