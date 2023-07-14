Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.7%
1 yr return
14.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
Net Assets
$424 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.0%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To achieve its objective of capital appreciation and current income, under normal circumstances Fund of America will primarily invest in domestic stocks and, to a lesser extent, debt and foreign equity instruments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). Normally, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in domestic equity and debt instruments. Such investments include common stock, hybrid instruments such as preferred stock and convertible securities, warrants, corporate bonds, repurchase agreements, real estate investment trusts and derivatives. The Fund “counts” derivative positions on these instruments for purposes of this 80% allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the
Fund’s books (generally market price). At least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be income-producing, including equity, hybrid, option and debt securities. That generally means that at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to such investments that pay a dividend or other related income. In selecting companies for investment, the Adviser seeks to identify what it considers to be high quality companies. While a company selected for investment may not meet all of these characteristics, the Adviser considers a high quality company to demonstrate, in the opinion of the Adviser, some or all of the following: durable competitive advantage(s); conservative capital structure; prudent management; and attractive financial metrics.
Derivatives include investing in options, futures and swaps and related products. Specifically, the Fund may enter into interest rate, credit default, currency, equity, fixed income and index swaps and the purchase or sale of related caps, floors and collars.
In addition, the Fund may enter into options on securities and on stock indices to limit the Fund’s investment risk and augment its investment return only if at the time of writing, the Fund holds a portfolio of stocks or bonds listed on such index.
Further, the Fund may write “covered” call options on equity or debt securities and on stock indices in seeking to enhance investment return and to hedge against declines in the prices of portfolio securities. The Fund also may write put options to enhance investment return or to hedge against increases in the prices of securities which it intends to purchase. The Fund also may write call options on broadly based stock and bond market indices only if at the time of writing it holds a portfolio of stocks or bonds listed on such index to hedge against potential declines in prices. Finally, the Fund may utilize futures contracts, and options on futures, on securities exchanges or in the over-the-counter market.
The Fund may enter into certain types of repurchase agreements, primarily as a cash management strategy.
The investment philosophy and strategy of Fund of America can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based
on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.
Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in debt securities generally without regard to their credit rating or time to maturity. However, the Fund has no current intention of investing more than 5% of its net assets in debt instruments that are below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds).
The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund. It generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
For more information about Fund of America’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.
|Period
|FEAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|44.08%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|32.02%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|89.70%
|5 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|94.95%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|92.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|FEAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|55.49%
|2021
|3.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|85.12%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|98.22%
|2019
|6.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|27.10%
|2018
|-9.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|99.11%
|Period
|FEAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|39.50%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|25.43%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|89.53%
|5 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|96.51%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|92.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|FEAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|55.03%
|2021
|2.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|85.59%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|98.22%
|2019
|6.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|27.70%
|2018
|-9.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|99.73%
|FEAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|424 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|66.62%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|4154
|93.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|293 M
|288 K
|270 B
|54.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.02%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|3.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|48.30%
|Cash
|1.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|48.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|35.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|35.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|31.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|32.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEAIX % Rank
|Technology
|38.11%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|0.61%
|Healthcare
|18.63%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|11.64%
|Communication Services
|18.60%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|1.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.38%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|55.82%
|Consumer Defense
|7.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|41.12%
|Industrials
|5.47%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|95.41%
|Financial Services
|1.79%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|98.93%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|89.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|90.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|89.43%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|95.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEAIX % Rank
|US
|88.91%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|83.55%
|Non US
|10.08%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|12.30%
|FEAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|58.18%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|46.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|18.88%
|FEAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FEAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FEAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.70%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|69.11%
|FEAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.59%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|40.26%
|FEAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FEAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.58%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|56.21%
|FEAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Manish Gupta is a co-portfolio manager on the International Small Cap Value strategy. He joined First Eagle's Global Value team in October 2009. While serving as a small cap generalist, Manish is also a senior research analyst covering technology (hardware, equipment, software & services), chemicals, electrical equipment and instrumentation. Prior to joining the Firm, Manish was an equity research analyst at Cantillon Capital Management, covering technology, professional and commercial services, transportation and select industrials. Prior to this, he interned as a financial services sector analyst at Fidelity Management and Research. Manish worked in the technology sector before entering financial services. He began his career as an intern at Microsoft Corporation, and spent the following six years as a software engineer at Cisco Systems. Manish has a Bachelors of Technology from the Institute of Technology BHU in Vernasi, India, Master of Science in Computer Science from UT Austin, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Julien Albertini manages Global Income Builder Fund with Messrs. Booker, Meigs and Slein and Fund of America with Messrs. Gupta and Heck. He joined the Adviser in 2013 and is also a member of the First Eagle Global Value analyst team. Prior to that, Mr. Albertini worked in various roles at various financial institutions, most recently Tiger Veda LP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
