Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
6.7%
1 yr return
2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$10.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in small- to mid-cap stocks (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers generally consider small- to mid-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell 2500TM Index. The Fund may also invest in larger companies, U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks) and publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors.
Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets. Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics. The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.
The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection. They typically seek to purchase stocks of companies capable of sustaining consistent earnings and operating cash flow growth while maintaining a strong financial condition. Portfolio managers tend to favor companies with shareholder-oriented management teams and business models that may provide consistent demand over a business cycle along with high barriers to entry. Investments are determined based primarily on fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends, products and services and other factors including portfolio managers’ assessment of company management. The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by constructing a diversified portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued companies. The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate or when it is no longer attractively valued, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.
|Period
|EAASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|5.54%
|2021
|3.8%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|24.63%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|96.57%
|2019
|5.7%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|53.23%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|37.63%
|Period
|EAASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|5.54%
|2021
|3.8%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|24.63%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|96.57%
|2019
|5.7%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|53.23%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|29.86%
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAASX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.5 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|9.57%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|20
|3702
|78.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.44 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|7.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.74%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|25.00%
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAASX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.34%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|44.68%
|Cash
|1.66%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|54.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|12.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|18.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|5.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|9.93%
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAASX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.63%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|2.66%
|Financial Services
|21.24%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|4.96%
|Technology
|17.72%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|87.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.60%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|29.08%
|Healthcare
|10.72%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|91.49%
|Basic Materials
|2.74%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|37.06%
|Real Estate
|2.35%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|50.53%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|29.96%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|64.72%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|87.94%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|83.87%
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAASX % Rank
|US
|98.34%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|13.65%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|91.49%
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|42.70%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|68.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|67.08%
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|74.63%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|7.11%
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAASX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|14.54%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAASX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|35.61%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 04, 2019
|$2.376
|OrdinaryDividend
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2002
20.1
20.1%
Charles B. Reed, CFA is a Managing Director, Core Equity and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, Mr. Reed was a portfolio manager with the Florida State Board of Administration where he was responsible for managing their internal special situation equity fund. Mr. Reed holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a graduate of Florida State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2004
17.59
17.6%
William O. Bell, IV, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Mr. Bell was a portfolio manager with the Florida State Board of Administration where he was responsible for managing their internal special situation equity fund. Mr. Bell holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a graduate of Florida State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2004
17.59
17.6%
W. Matthew Hereford, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital in 2002, Mr. Hereford worked for five years at Invesco Ltd. where he was responsible for managing their Concentrated Equity Portfolio. Mr. Hereford is a graduate from the University of Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Business. Mr. Hereford holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals.
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
