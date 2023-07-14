Home
Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund

mutual fund
ECASX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.73 -0.15 -0.58%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (EISMX) Primary A (EAASX) Retirement (ERSMX) C (ECASX) Retirement (ERASX)
ECASX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    1346110
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Reed

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in small- to mid-cap stocks (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers generally consider small- to mid-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell 2500TM Index. The Fund may also invest in larger companies, U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks) and publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors.

Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets.  Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics.  The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.

The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection.  They typically seek to purchase stocks of companies capable of sustaining consistent earnings and operating cash flow growth while maintaining a strong financial condition.  Portfolio managers tend to favor companies with shareholder-oriented management teams and business models that may provide consistent demand over a business cycle along with high barriers to entry. Investments are determined based primarily on fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends, products and services and other factors including portfolio managers’ assessment of company management. The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by constructing a diversified portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued companies.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate or when it is no longer attractively valued, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.

Read More

ECASX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -26.9% 59.5% 97.70%
1 Yr -0.4% -43.3% 860.3% 91.67%
3 Yr -2.2%* -41.5% 41.9% 49.26%
5 Yr -3.3%* -28.2% 82.7% 61.96%
10 Yr 2.6%* -18.2% 13.7% 41.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 8.04%
2021 2.4% -52.0% 83.9% 29.60%
2020 -1.3% -17.6% 195.3% 97.14%
2019 5.4% -16.0% 9.5% 61.64%
2018 -2.8% -13.6% 24.1% 43.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -53.4% 55.3% 93.26%
1 Yr -0.4% -60.3% 860.3% 87.59%
3 Yr -2.2%* -41.5% 41.9% 49.72%
5 Yr -3.3%* -27.5% 82.7% 67.46%
10 Yr 4.6%* -17.0% 15.4% 54.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 8.04%
2021 2.4% -52.0% 83.9% 29.60%
2020 -1.3% -17.6% 195.3% 97.14%
2019 5.4% -16.0% 9.5% 61.64%
2018 -2.8% -13.6% 24.1% 61.55%

NAV & Total Return History

ECASX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECASX Category Low Category High ECASX % Rank
Net Assets 10.5 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 9.40%
Number of Holdings 54 20 3702 78.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.44 B 360 K 10.9 B 7.62%
Weighting of Top 10 32.74% 5.5% 92.1% 24.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Carlisle Companies Inc 4.79%
  2. WR Berkley Corp 4.78%
  3. Aramark 3.73%
  4. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc 3.60%
  5. Markel Corp 3.19%
  6. Envista Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares 3.06%
  7. Gartner Inc 3.01%
  8. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 2.97%
  9. Brown & Brown Inc 2.90%
  10. Choice Hotels International Inc 2.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECASX % Rank
Stocks 		98.34% 23.99% 100.52% 44.50%
Cash 		1.66% -0.52% 26.94% 53.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 12.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 18.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 5.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 9.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECASX % Rank
Industrials 		28.63% 0.00% 38.23% 2.48%
Financial Services 		21.24% 0.00% 43.01% 4.79%
Technology 		17.72% 0.04% 62.17% 87.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.60% 0.00% 57.41% 28.90%
Healthcare 		10.72% 0.00% 43.77% 91.31%
Basic Materials 		2.74% 0.00% 17.25% 36.88%
Real Estate 		2.35% 0.00% 19.28% 50.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 29.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 64.54%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 87.77%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 83.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECASX % Rank
US 		98.34% 23.38% 100.52% 13.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 91.31%

ECASX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.02% 19.28% 11.35%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.50% 68.38%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 67.39%

Sales Fees

ECASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 8.06%

Trading Fees

ECASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 250.31% 6.92%

ECASX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECASX Category Low Category High ECASX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 14.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECASX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECASX Category Low Category High ECASX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.21% -2.24% 2.75% 87.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECASX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECASX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Reed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2002

20.1

20.1%

Charles B. Reed, CFA is a Managing Director, Core Equity and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, Mr. Reed was a portfolio manager with the Florida State Board of Administration where he was responsible for managing their internal special situation equity fund. Mr. Reed holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a graduate of Florida State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

William Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2004

17.59

17.6%

William O. Bell, IV, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Mr. Bell was a portfolio manager with the Florida State Board of Administration where he was responsible for managing their internal special situation equity fund. Mr. Bell holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a graduate of Florida State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.

W. Hereford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2004

17.59

17.6%

W. Matthew Hereford, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital in 2002, Mr. Hereford worked for five years at Invesco Ltd. where he was responsible for managing their Concentrated Equity Portfolio. Mr. Hereford is a graduate from the University of Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Business. Mr. Hereford holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

