W. Matthew Hereford, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital in 2002, Mr. Hereford worked for five years at Invesco Ltd. where he was responsible for managing their Concentrated Equity Portfolio. Mr. Hereford is a graduate from the University of Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Business. Mr. Hereford holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals.