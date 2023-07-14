Dividend Investing Ideas Center
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of growth companies of any size that Newton Investment Management North America, LLC, the fund's sub-adviser, believes to be leading producers or beneficiaries of technological innovation. Up to 25% of the fund's assets may be invested in foreign securities. The fund also may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated American Depository Receipts (ADRs).
In choosing stocks, the fund's portfolio managers look for technology companies with the potential for strong earnings or revenue growth rates. The fund's investment process centers on a multi-dimensional approach that looks for opportunities across emerging growth, cyclical or stable growth companies. The fund's investment approach seeks companies that appear to have strong earnings momentum, positive earnings revisions, favorable growth, product or market cycles and/or favorable valuations.
|Period
|DTGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.2%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|21.89%
|1 Yr
|29.5%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|26.61%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|68.75%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|82.49%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|65.57%
* Annualized
|DTGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|302 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|65.38%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|10
|397
|84.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|164 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|61.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.18%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|48.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.61%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|92.37%
|Cash
|6.90%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|8.05%
|Other
|0.50%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|8.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|11.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|9.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|9.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTGRX % Rank
|Technology
|68.29%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|58.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.98%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|11.02%
|Communication Services
|11.31%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|33.90%
|Financial Services
|5.42%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|42.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|7.20%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|27.97%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|67.80%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|56.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|7.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|17.37%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|16.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTGRX % Rank
|US
|84.04%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|64.83%
|Non US
|8.57%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|50.00%
|DTGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|39.39%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|52.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DTGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|3.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DTGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DTGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.26%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|69.02%
|DTGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|25.00%
|DTGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DTGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.85%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|74.35%
|DTGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2022
0.23
0.2%
Rob is a member of Newton’s equity research team and is a senior portfolio manager on the small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for the Mobility Innovation strategy. In addition to portfolio management duties, he is responsible for research coverage of the information technology sector. Rob joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Rob was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Rob worked at Bricoleur Capital leading technology investing for its long/short hedge fund. Rob began his career at Prudential and its subsidiary Jennison Associates, where he helped launch a US small-cap fund and served as an analyst and portfolio manager for global small-cap equities. Rob has a BS with honors in Finance from Boston College. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2022
0.23
0.2%
Jim is a member of Newton’s equity research team, primarily responsible for covering secular growth companies with an emphasis on the fintech, payments and software industries. Jim joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Jim was a senior portfolio manager of the Small and Mid-cap Opportunistic strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). During his time at Mellon, Jim served as the team’s financial services, real estate, and business services analyst. Before joining BNY Mellon, Jim was a senior equity research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Earlier in his career, Jim was an assistant portfolio manager and a senior research analyst at Harbor Capital Management. Jim started his career at John Hancock Advisors, where he received three years of detailed, income statement and balance-sheet analysis training from a former FDIC bank examiner. Jim has a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1999 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
