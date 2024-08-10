Home
BNY Mellon Technology Growth Fund

mutual fund
DTEYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$76.01 +0.88 +1.17%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
C (DTGCX) A (DTGRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

20.5%

1 yr return

42.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

17.2%

Net Assets

$372 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$75.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.26%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DTEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Technology Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Y
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Robert Zeuthen

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of growth companies of any size that Newton Investment Management North America, LLC, the fund's sub-adviser, believes to be leading producers or beneficiaries of technological innovation.

In choosing stocks, the fund's sub-adviser looks for technology companies with the potential for strong earnings or revenue growth rates. The fund's investment process centers on a multi-dimensional approach that looks for opportunities across emerging, cyclical or stable growth companies. The fund's investment approach seeks companies that appear to have strong earnings momentum, positive earnings revisions, favorable growth, product or market cycles and/or favorable valuations. Up to 25% of the fund's assets may be invested in foreign securities.

The fund typically sells a stock when the fund's sub-adviser believes there is a more attractive alternative, or there are deteriorating fundamentals, such as a loss of competitive advantage, a failure in management execution or deteriorating capital structure. The fund also may sell stocks when the sub-adviser's evaluation of a sector has changed.

Read More

DTEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.5% -23.0% 45.9% 52.27%
1 Yr 42.1% -11.7% 71.4% 35.00%
3 Yr 2.5%* -34.8% 27.9% 71.30%
5 Yr 17.2%* -10.4% 36.0% 61.42%
10 Yr N/A* 0.8% 29.0% 81.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 60.3% -5.6% 96.9% 12.33%
2022 -46.3% -73.9% -16.4% 80.56%
2021 -3.2% -44.6% 51.5% 71.63%
2020 62.4% 5.5% 154.1% 13.93%
2019 9.2% -3.0% 63.7% 95.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.5% -23.0% 45.9% 52.27%
1 Yr 42.1% -11.7% 71.4% 35.00%
3 Yr 2.5%* -34.8% 27.9% 71.30%
5 Yr 17.2%* -10.4% 36.0% 61.42%
10 Yr N/A* 0.8% 29.0% 81.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 60.3% -2.3% 96.9% 14.61%
2022 -46.3% -67.5% -5.9% 90.74%
2021 12.8% -17.8% 59.2% 67.91%
2020 70.3% 17.5% 157.5% 15.92%
2019 25.9% 7.5% 66.9% 91.10%

NAV & Total Return History

DTEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DTEYX Category Low Category High DTEYX % Rank
Net Assets 372 M 4.67 M 81.2 B 66.06%
Number of Holdings 41 10 317 70.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 190 M 1.67 M 48.8 B 62.44%
Weighting of Top 10 51.39% 13.8% 100.0% 62.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA CORP 9.07%
  2. UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5.40%
  3. MICROSOFT CORP 5.31%
  4. APPLIED MATERIALS INC 5.11%
  5. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 4.99%
  6. NETFLIX INC 4.93%
  7. AMAZON.COM INC 4.33%
  8. ALPHABET INC 4.26%
  9. SERVICENOW INC 4.22%
  10. LAM RESEARCH CORP 3.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DTEYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.33% 0.00% 100.77% 65.61%
Cash 		1.72% 0.00% 30.34% 46.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 8.61% 70.14%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 26.87% 67.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 62.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.98% 61.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTEYX % Rank
Technology 		68.29% 2.80% 100.00% 59.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.98% 0.00% 32.97% 11.31%
Communication Services 		11.31% 0.00% 97.05% 33.94%
Financial Services 		5.42% 0.00% 38.36% 44.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 60.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 71.04%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 89.14%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 83.71%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 60.18%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 66.06%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 63.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTEYX % Rank
US 		98.33% 0.00% 100.77% 40.27%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 60.23% 79.64%

DTEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DTEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.08% 5.04% 46.36%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 56.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DTEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DTEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DTEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.26% 0.69% 281.00% 69.89%

DTEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DTEYX Category Low Category High DTEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.82% 69.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DTEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DTEYX Category Low Category High DTEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -2.30% 2.08% 57.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DTEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DTEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Zeuthen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2022

0.23

0.2%

Rob is a member of Newton’s equity research team and is a senior portfolio manager on the small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for the Mobility Innovation strategy. In addition to portfolio management duties, he is responsible for research coverage of the information technology sector. Rob joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Rob was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Rob worked at Bricoleur Capital leading technology investing for its long/short hedge fund. Rob began his career at Prudential and its subsidiary Jennison Associates, where he helped launch a US small-cap fund and served as an analyst and portfolio manager for global small-cap equities. Rob has a BS with honors in Finance from Boston College. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

James Boyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2022

0.23

0.2%

Jim is a member of Newton’s equity research team, primarily responsible for covering secular growth companies with an emphasis on the fintech, payments and software industries. Jim joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Jim was a senior portfolio manager of the Small and Mid-cap Opportunistic strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). During his time at Mellon, Jim served as the team’s financial services, real estate, and business services analyst. Before joining BNY Mellon, Jim was a senior equity research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Earlier in his career, Jim was an assistant portfolio manager and a senior research analyst at Harbor Capital Management. Jim started his career at John Hancock Advisors, where he received three years of detailed, income statement and balance-sheet analysis training from a former FDIC bank examiner. Jim has a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1999 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.25 1.41

