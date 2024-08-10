To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of growth companies of any size that Newton Investment Management North America, LLC, the fund's sub-adviser, believes to be leading producers or beneficiaries of technological innovation.

In choosing stocks, the fund's sub-adviser looks for technology companies with the potential for strong earnings or revenue growth rates. The fund's investment process centers on a multi-dimensional approach that looks for opportunities across emerging, cyclical or stable growth companies. The fund's investment approach seeks companies that appear to have strong earnings momentum, positive earnings revisions, favorable growth, product or market cycles and/or favorable valuations. Up to 25% of the fund's assets may be invested in foreign securities.

The fund typically sells a stock when the fund's sub-adviser believes there is a more attractive alternative, or there are deteriorating fundamentals, such as a loss of competitive advantage, a failure in management execution or deteriorating capital structure. The fund also may sell stocks when the sub-adviser's evaluation of a sector has changed.