BNY Mellon Technology Growth Fund

mutual fund
DGVRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$56.33 -0.39 -0.69%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (DTGRX) Primary C (DTGCX) Inst (DGVRX) Inst (DTEYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

44.4%

1 yr return

29.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$302 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$56.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.26%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 44.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Technology Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Boyd

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of growth companies of any size that Newton Investment Management North America, LLC, the fund's sub-adviser, believes to be leading producers or beneficiaries of technological innovation. Up to 25% of the fund's assets may be invested in foreign securities. The fund also may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

In choosing stocks, the fund's portfolio managers look for technology companies with the potential for strong earnings or revenue growth rates. The fund's investment process centers on a multi-dimensional approach that looks for opportunities across emerging growth, cyclical or stable growth companies. The fund's investment approach seeks companies that appear to have strong earnings momentum, positive earnings revisions, favorable growth, product or market cycles and/or favorable valuations.

DGVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.4% -29.2% 72.6% 20.17%
1 Yr 29.7% -40.8% 65.2% 25.75%
3 Yr -2.4%* -40.4% 28.1% 62.95%
5 Yr -2.4%* -30.5% 25.6% 77.88%
10 Yr 3.4%* -15.0% 24.7% 56.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.3% -73.9% 35.7% 80.44%
2021 -1.7% -25.6% 45.1% 71.88%
2020 17.5% 1.8% 60.0% 14.15%
2019 2.2% -15.0% 13.7% 94.58%
2018 -4.7% -12.8% 31.5% 85.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.4% -54.1% 72.3% 16.74%
1 Yr 29.7% -62.3% 65.2% 16.24%
3 Yr -2.4%* -40.4% 36.7% 65.42%
5 Yr 2.1%* -30.5% 29.2% 66.32%
10 Yr 10.3%* -15.0% 25.4% 56.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.3% -73.9% 35.7% 80.44%
2021 -1.7% -25.6% 45.1% 71.88%
2020 17.5% 1.8% 60.0% 14.15%
2019 2.2% -15.0% 13.7% 94.58%
2018 -0.3% -12.8% 31.5% 34.95%

NAV & Total Return History

DGVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGVRX Category Low Category High DGVRX % Rank
Net Assets 302 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 66.24%
Number of Holdings 37 10 397 86.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 164 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 61.86%
Weighting of Top 10 50.18% 7.6% 100.0% 49.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 6.90%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.19%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.81%
  4. Qualcomm Inc 5.44%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 5.44%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 4.74%
  7. ServiceNow Inc 4.52%
  8. Lam Research Corp 4.52%
  9. Marvell Technology Inc 4.50%
  10. Tesla Inc 4.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGVRX % Rank
Stocks 		92.61% 68.59% 100.53% 93.22%
Cash 		6.90% -0.53% 15.91% 8.90%
Other 		0.50% -1.08% 26.87% 9.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 65.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 63.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 62.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGVRX % Rank
Technology 		68.29% 2.80% 100.00% 59.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.98% 0.00% 32.97% 11.86%
Communication Services 		11.31% 0.00% 97.05% 34.75%
Financial Services 		5.42% 0.00% 38.36% 43.22%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 62.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 73.31%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 89.41%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 81.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 61.44%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 66.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 65.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGVRX % Rank
US 		84.04% 19.45% 100.53% 65.68%
Non US 		8.57% 0.00% 80.40% 51.69%

DGVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.08% 3.60% 52.38%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 56.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DGVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.26% 0.69% 281.00% 70.11%

DGVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGVRX Category Low Category High DGVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 69.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGVRX Category Low Category High DGVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.62% -2.30% 2.08% 64.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

DGVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Boyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2022

0.23

0.2%

Jim is a member of Newton’s equity research team, primarily responsible for covering secular growth companies with an emphasis on the fintech, payments and software industries. Jim joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Jim was a senior portfolio manager of the Small and Mid-cap Opportunistic strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). During his time at Mellon, Jim served as the team’s financial services, real estate, and business services analyst. Before joining BNY Mellon, Jim was a senior equity research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Earlier in his career, Jim was an assistant portfolio manager and a senior research analyst at Harbor Capital Management. Jim started his career at John Hancock Advisors, where he received three years of detailed, income statement and balance-sheet analysis training from a former FDIC bank examiner. Jim has a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1999 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Zeuthen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2022

0.23

0.2%

Rob is a member of Newton’s equity research team and is a senior portfolio manager on the small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for the Mobility Innovation strategy. In addition to portfolio management duties, he is responsible for research coverage of the information technology sector. Rob joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Rob was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Rob worked at Bricoleur Capital leading technology investing for its long/short hedge fund. Rob began his career at Prudential and its subsidiary Jennison Associates, where he helped launch a US small-cap fund and served as an analyst and portfolio manager for global small-cap equities. Rob has a BS with honors in Finance from Boston College. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

