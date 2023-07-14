Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund

DQEIX | Fund

$12.96

$323 M

4.41%

$0.57

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$323 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.61%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DQEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Oct 18, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Bell

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund seeks to focus on dividend-paying stocks of companies located in the developed capital markets, such as the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Western Europe. Although the fund's investments will be focused among the major developed markets of the world, the fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in emerging markets. The fund ordinarily invests in at least three countries, and, at times, may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a single country. The fund's portfolio managers typically will purchase stocks that, at the time of purchase, have a yield premium to the yield of the FTSE World Index, the fund's benchmark.

The fund's portfolio managers will combine a top-down approach, emphasizing economic trends and current investment themes on a global basis, with bottom-up stock selection, based on fundamental research. In choosing stocks, the portfolio managers consider key trends in global economic variables; investment themes; relative values of equity securities, bonds and cash; company fundamentals; and long-term trends in currency movements.

The fund's portfolio managers may seek to manage currency risk by hedging all or a portion of the fund's currency exposure and, in their discretion, may employ certain techniques designed to alter the fund's foreign currency exposure. Generally, this involves buying options, futures or forward contracts relating to foreign currencies.

Read More

DQEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DQEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -35.6% 29.2% 85.01%
1 Yr 2.0% 17.3% 252.4% 86.70%
3 Yr 2.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 65.45%
5 Yr -0.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 76.91%
10 Yr 1.3%* -6.9% 18.3% 58.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DQEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -24.3% 957.1% 78.72%
2021 0.5% -38.3% 47.1% 51.96%
2020 1.1% -54.2% 0.6% 46.70%
2019 5.0% -76.0% 54.1% 84.33%
2018 -3.0% -26.1% 47.8% 49.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DQEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -35.6% 29.2% 85.46%
1 Yr 2.0% 11.4% 252.4% 84.32%
3 Yr 2.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 63.26%
5 Yr -0.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 75.84%
10 Yr 4.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 56.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DQEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -24.3% 957.1% 78.72%
2021 0.5% -33.1% 47.1% 52.34%
2020 1.1% -44.4% 1.8% 51.28%
2019 5.0% -6.5% 54.1% 73.79%
2018 -2.7% -14.4% 47.8% 11.96%

NAV & Total Return History

DQEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DQEIX Category Low Category High DQEIX % Rank
Net Assets 323 M 199 K 133 B 58.11%
Number of Holdings 56 1 9075 65.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 56.50%
Weighting of Top 10 29.56% 9.1% 100.0% 42.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 4.85%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DQEIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.93% 61.84% 125.47% 75.44%
Cash 		3.07% -174.70% 23.12% 28.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 27.86%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 6.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 19.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 23.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DQEIX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.64% 0.00% 38.42% 30.07%
Healthcare 		17.21% 0.00% 35.42% 44.16%
Technology 		15.16% 0.00% 49.87% 62.00%
Consumer Defense 		14.70% 0.00% 73.28% 11.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.76% 0.00% 40.94% 56.61%
Industrials 		8.06% 0.00% 44.06% 70.81%
Utilities 		6.92% 0.00% 29.12% 17.62%
Communication Services 		5.49% 0.00% 57.66% 60.46%
Energy 		3.85% 0.00% 21.15% 42.84%
Real Estate 		1.21% 0.00% 39.48% 54.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 89.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DQEIX % Rank
Non US 		50.76% 0.58% 99.46% 10.57%
US 		46.17% 0.13% 103.82% 89.87%

DQEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DQEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 44.27% 70.47%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 55.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

DQEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DQEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DQEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.61% 0.00% 395.00% 17.89%

DQEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DQEIX Category Low Category High DQEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.41% 0.00% 3.26% 17.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DQEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DQEIX Category Low Category High DQEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.02% -4.27% 12.65% 10.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DQEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DQEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2020

2.18

2.2%

Jon Bell is an investment manager for the Global Equity Income strategy at Newton, which he joined in 1995. Jon is leader of global multi-asset strategies at Newton. He has oversight of the Newton investment process as it impacts global multi-asset strategies across the entire spectrum of institutional, charity, retail and private clients. As an investment manager within the global funds team, Jon is responsible for a number of multi-asset and global equity portfolios, and is chairman of the research prioritisation group.

Paul Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2020

2.18

2.2%

Paul is a portfolio manager and strategist at Newton. He is a portfolio manager on the Newton Global Income strategy and is also lead manager of the Newton Multi-Asset Income strategy and the Newton Multi-Asset Diversified Return strategy. He also provides leadership and analysis on asset allocation, derivatives and convertible bonds for the wider firm, having spent the earlier part of his career working on strategic asset allocation and derivative strategy. Paul is responsible for generating ideas within alternative assets and has been leading in this area since 2008. He is a member of the asset class strategy group and provides feedback to the wider house on strategic and tactical asset allocation. Paul joined Newton in 2004. He is a CFA charterholder and has completed the certificate in quantitative finance (CQF) after passing with distinction. Paul studied Astrophysics at the University of St Andrews and is a keen cyclist and runner, having recently cycled the length of the UK from Land’s End to John O’Groats and often participates in marathons.

Ilga Haubelt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2020

2.18

2.2%

Ilga joined Newton in 2019 to head up the firm’s equity income team and is part of the management team for the Newton Global Equity Income strategy. Prior to joining Newton, Ilga was head of Global Equities at Deka Investments, where she oversaw a team of more than 20 portfolio managers with €15bn of assets under management. She was also the lead manager of Deka’s flagship global equity income fund. Before joining Deka Investments, Ilga was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Union Investment, where she was lead manager of a North American generalist equities fund, a REIT, and a global listed real estate equities fund. Ilga began her asset management career with Munich ErgoAsset Management (MEAG) as a real estate specialist. Ilga has a PhD in economics, as well as masters degrees in economics and Roman languages, from the University of Freiburg in Germany. Outside of work, IIga enjoys spending time with her family and friends, travelling, visiting arts exhibitions, learning to play the viola and reading.

Robert Hay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2020

2.18

2.2%

Robert has been lead manager of the Newton Concentrated Global Equity strategy. In late March 2020 it was announced Rob would move into the Newton equity income team during Q2 2020 to work with the team on Newton global equity income strategies. Robert began his career in the private client investment division at Newton in 2000 and has managed a variety of global equity mandates. Robert has an MA from Edinburgh University, a Master’s in European Business from the EAP European School of Management in Paris and is a CFA charterholder. Outside of work, Robert enjoys spending time outdoors with his young family and is looking forward to travelling with them as they get older.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

