To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund seeks to focus on dividend-paying stocks of companies located in the developed capital markets, such as the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Western Europe. Although the fund's investments will be focused among the major developed markets of the world, the fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in emerging markets. The fund ordinarily invests in at least three countries, and, at times, may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a single country. The fund's portfolio managers typically will purchase stocks that, at the time of purchase, have a yield premium to the yield of the FTSE World Index, the fund's benchmark.

The fund's portfolio managers will combine a top-down approach, emphasizing economic trends and current investment themes on a global basis, with bottom-up stock selection, based on fundamental research. In choosing stocks, the portfolio managers consider key trends in global economic variables; investment themes; relative values of equity securities, bonds and cash; company fundamentals; and long-term trends in currency movements.

The fund's portfolio managers may seek to manage currency risk by hedging all or a portion of the fund's currency exposure and, in their discretion, may employ certain techniques designed to alter the fund's foreign currency exposure. Generally, this involves buying options, futures or forward contracts relating to foreign currencies.