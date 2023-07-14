Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$323 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.6%
Expense Ratio 1.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 26.61%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The fund seeks to focus on dividend-paying stocks of companies located in the developed capital markets, such as the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Western Europe. Although the fund's investments will be focused among the major developed markets of the world, the fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in emerging markets. The fund ordinarily invests in at least three countries, and, at times, may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a single country. The fund's portfolio managers typically will purchase stocks that, at the time of purchase, have a yield premium to the yield of the FTSE World Index, the fund's benchmark.
The fund's portfolio managers will combine a top-down approach, emphasizing economic trends and current investment themes on a global basis, with bottom-up stock selection, based on fundamental research. In choosing stocks, the portfolio managers consider key trends in global economic variables; investment themes; relative values of equity securities, bonds and cash; company fundamentals; and long-term trends in currency movements.
The fund's portfolio managers may seek to manage currency risk by hedging all or a portion of the fund's currency exposure and, in their discretion, may employ certain techniques designed to alter the fund's foreign currency exposure. Generally, this involves buying options, futures or forward contracts relating to foreign currencies.
|Period
|DEQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|85.35%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|88.41%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|75.06%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|84.97%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|72.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|DEQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|77.66%
|2021
|1.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|50.95%
|2020
|1.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|39.30%
|2019
|5.0%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|78.77%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|40.19%
|Period
|DEQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|85.79%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|87.50%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|72.99%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|83.62%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|71.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|DEQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|77.66%
|2021
|1.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|51.33%
|2020
|1.2%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|51.68%
|2019
|5.0%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|78.92%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|16.75%
|DEQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEQCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|323 M
|199 K
|133 B
|58.22%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|1
|9075
|66.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|89.3 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|56.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.56%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|42.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEQCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.93%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|75.55%
|Cash
|3.07%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|28.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|77.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|7.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|75.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|76.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEQCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.64%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|30.18%
|Healthcare
|17.21%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|44.27%
|Technology
|15.16%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|62.11%
|Consumer Defense
|14.70%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|11.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.76%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|56.72%
|Industrials
|8.06%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|71.15%
|Utilities
|6.92%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|17.73%
|Communication Services
|5.49%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|60.68%
|Energy
|3.85%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|43.06%
|Real Estate
|1.21%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|54.85%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|97.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEQCX % Rank
|Non US
|50.76%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|10.68%
|US
|46.17%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|89.98%
|DEQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.95%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|20.41%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|61.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|DEQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|79.00%
|DEQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.61%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|18.00%
|DEQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEQCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.89%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|75.49%
|DEQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DEQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEQCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|34.09%
|DEQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2020
2.18
2.2%
Jon Bell is an investment manager for the Global Equity Income strategy at Newton, which he joined in 1995. Jon is leader of global multi-asset strategies at Newton. He has oversight of the Newton investment process as it impacts global multi-asset strategies across the entire spectrum of institutional, charity, retail and private clients. As an investment manager within the global funds team, Jon is responsible for a number of multi-asset and global equity portfolios, and is chairman of the research prioritisation group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2020
2.18
2.2%
Paul is a portfolio manager and strategist at Newton. He is a portfolio manager on the Newton Global Income strategy and is also lead manager of the Newton Multi-Asset Income strategy and the Newton Multi-Asset Diversified Return strategy. He also provides leadership and analysis on asset allocation, derivatives and convertible bonds for the wider firm, having spent the earlier part of his career working on strategic asset allocation and derivative strategy. Paul is responsible for generating ideas within alternative assets and has been leading in this area since 2008. He is a member of the asset class strategy group and provides feedback to the wider house on strategic and tactical asset allocation. Paul joined Newton in 2004. He is a CFA charterholder and has completed the certificate in quantitative finance (CQF) after passing with distinction. Paul studied Astrophysics at the University of St Andrews and is a keen cyclist and runner, having recently cycled the length of the UK from Land’s End to John O’Groats and often participates in marathons.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2020
2.18
2.2%
Ilga joined Newton in 2019 to head up the firm’s equity income team and is part of the management team for the Newton Global Equity Income strategy. Prior to joining Newton, Ilga was head of Global Equities at Deka Investments, where she oversaw a team of more than 20 portfolio managers with €15bn of assets under management. She was also the lead manager of Deka’s flagship global equity income fund. Before joining Deka Investments, Ilga was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Union Investment, where she was lead manager of a North American generalist equities fund, a REIT, and a global listed real estate equities fund. Ilga began her asset management career with Munich ErgoAsset Management (MEAG) as a real estate specialist. Ilga has a PhD in economics, as well as masters degrees in economics and Roman languages, from the University of Freiburg in Germany. Outside of work, IIga enjoys spending time with her family and friends, travelling, visiting arts exhibitions, learning to play the viola and reading.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2020
2.18
2.2%
Robert has been lead manager of the Newton Concentrated Global Equity strategy. In late March 2020 it was announced Rob would move into the Newton equity income team during Q2 2020 to work with the team on Newton global equity income strategies. Robert began his career in the private client investment division at Newton in 2000 and has managed a variety of global equity mandates. Robert has an MA from Edinburgh University, a Master’s in European Business from the EAP European School of Management in Paris and is a CFA charterholder. Outside of work, Robert enjoys spending time outdoors with his young family and is looking forward to travelling with them as they get older.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
