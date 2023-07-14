To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of midsize companies. The fund currently defines "midsize companies" as companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index, the fund's benchmark index. The fund's portfolio managers apply a systematic, quantitative investment approach designed to identify and exploit relative misvaluations primarily within mid-cap stocks in the U.S. stock market. The portfolio managers use a proprietary valuation model that identifies and ranks stocks to construct the fund's portfolio. The portfolio managers construct the fund's portfolio through a systematic structured approach, focusing on stock selection as opposed to making proactive decisions as to industry or sector exposure. Within each sector and style subset, the fund overweights the most attractive stocks and underweights or zero weights the stocks that have been ranked least attractive. The fund typically will hold between 100 and 250 securities.