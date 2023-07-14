Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$435 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.7%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 90.53%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of midsize companies. The fund currently defines "midsize companies" as companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index, the fund's benchmark index. The fund's portfolio managers apply a systematic, quantitative investment approach designed to identify and exploit relative misvaluations primarily within mid-cap stocks in the U.S. stock market. The portfolio managers use a proprietary valuation model that identifies and ranks stocks to construct the fund's portfolio. The portfolio managers construct the fund's portfolio through a systematic structured approach, focusing on stock selection as opposed to making proactive decisions as to industry or sector exposure. Within each sector and style subset, the fund overweights the most attractive stocks and underweights or zero weights the stocks that have been ranked least attractive. The fund typically will hold between 100 and 250 securities.
|Period
|DNLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|33.84%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|41.16%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|66.49%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|73.33%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|34.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|60.77%
|2021
|3.4%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|69.45%
|2020
|1.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|75.34%
|2019
|3.3%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|83.48%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|73.96%
|Period
|DNLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|29.80%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|32.75%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|66.58%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|79.12%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|52.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|60.77%
|2021
|3.4%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|69.45%
|2020
|1.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|75.34%
|2019
|3.3%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|83.48%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|79.88%
|DNLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNLDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|435 M
|481 K
|145 B
|49.87%
|Number of Holdings
|245
|1
|2445
|29.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.1 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|59.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.67%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|76.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNLDX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.30%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|33.67%
|Cash
|0.70%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|65.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|65.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|64.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|65.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|64.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNLDX % Rank
|Technology
|15.70%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|48.61%
|Financial Services
|13.08%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|59.45%
|Industrials
|12.71%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|76.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.37%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|58.44%
|Healthcare
|10.18%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|53.15%
|Real Estate
|9.26%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|30.98%
|Energy
|6.04%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|40.55%
|Utilities
|5.41%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|28.46%
|Basic Materials
|5.37%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|52.64%
|Consumer Defense
|5.06%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|27.20%
|Communication Services
|4.82%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|13.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNLDX % Rank
|US
|98.43%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|26.63%
|Non US
|0.87%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|66.33%
|DNLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|41.54%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|74.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|DNLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|37.50%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DNLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DNLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|90.53%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|88.83%
|DNLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNLDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.52%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|77.39%
|DNLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DNLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNLDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|36.71%
|DNLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.009
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.015
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.015
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.008
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2010
|$0.025
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2008
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Peter is a member of Newton’s equity income team. Peter oversees multi-factor equity portfolio management and is responsible for the portfolio management and implementation of systematic equity investment strategies. Peter collaborates with quantitative and fundamental equity researchers to evolve the systematic investment processes and set the research agenda. Peter joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Peter was a senior portfolio manager and trader at Mellon Investments Corporation, Mellon Capital and Mellon Equity Associates (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Peter worked as a proprietary derivatives trader and NASDAQ market maker for Merrill Lynch in New York. Previously, he ran Merrill’s equity index option desk at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Peter has a BS in Finance and Computer Science from St. Vincent College and an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. He received his CFA designation in 2000 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Mr. Weiner received his B.A. in Economics and Mathematics from Cornell University and a Masters of Science in Economics from the University of London. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 1998, and by BNYM Investment Adviser since December 2019. Previously, he performed duties as a financial analyst in Mellon Financial Corporation's corporate finance department. He is currently responsible for the management of client portfolios with a specific focus on mid and small capitalization securities. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
