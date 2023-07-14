Home
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund

mutual fund
DNLCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$46.85 -0.29 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (DNLDX) Primary Inst (DNLRX) C (DNLCX) Inst (DNLYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$435 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 90.53%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DNLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Nov 27, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Goslin

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of midsize companies. The fund currently defines "midsize companies" as companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index, the fund's benchmark index. The fund's portfolio managers apply a systematic, quantitative investment approach designed to identify and exploit relative misvaluations primarily within mid-cap stocks in the U.S. stock market. The portfolio managers use a proprietary valuation model that identifies and ranks stocks to construct the fund's portfolio. The portfolio managers construct the fund's portfolio through a systematic structured approach, focusing on stock selection as opposed to making proactive decisions as to industry or sector exposure. Within each sector and style subset, the fund overweights the most attractive stocks and underweights or zero weights the stocks that have been ranked least attractive. The fund typically will hold between 100 and 250 securities.

Read More

DNLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -23.7% 31.6% 42.68%
1 Yr 9.8% -41.1% 28.9% 48.23%
3 Yr 2.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 75.39%
5 Yr -3.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 81.94%
10 Yr 1.1%* -10.0% 11.3% 42.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -52.6% 20.1% 68.97%
2021 2.0% -25.0% 15.1% 77.81%
2020 1.7% -2.9% 196.6% 78.59%
2019 3.1% -2.6% 8.3% 86.04%
2018 -5.3% -11.1% 0.0% 78.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -27.0% 31.6% 37.12%
1 Yr 9.8% -41.1% 48.6% 39.55%
3 Yr 2.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 75.40%
5 Yr -3.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 85.88%
10 Yr 2.9%* -8.9% 12.9% 65.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -52.6% 20.1% 68.97%
2021 2.0% -25.0% 15.1% 77.81%
2020 1.7% -2.9% 196.6% 78.59%
2019 3.1% -2.6% 8.3% 86.04%
2018 -5.0% -11.1% 0.0% 83.73%

NAV & Total Return History

DNLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DNLCX Category Low Category High DNLCX % Rank
Net Assets 435 M 481 K 145 B 49.62%
Number of Holdings 245 1 2445 28.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.1 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 59.55%
Weighting of Top 10 11.67% 2.9% 100.0% 75.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 1.43%
  2. Marathon Oil Corp 1.43%
  3. Mettler-Toledo International Inc 1.40%
  4. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc 1.37%
  5. The Hershey Co 1.28%
  6. Parker Hannifin Corp 1.25%
  7. Steris PLC 1.21%
  8. Steris PLC 1.21%
  9. Steris PLC 1.21%
  10. Steris PLC 1.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DNLCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.30% 0.00% 100.57% 33.42%
Cash 		0.70% -2.51% 100.00% 64.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 61.56%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 60.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 61.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 60.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNLCX % Rank
Technology 		15.70% 0.00% 40.65% 48.36%
Financial Services 		13.08% 0.00% 46.10% 59.19%
Industrials 		12.71% 0.00% 45.89% 75.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.37% 2.49% 46.48% 58.19%
Healthcare 		10.18% 0.00% 47.15% 52.90%
Real Estate 		9.26% 0.00% 25.82% 30.73%
Energy 		6.04% 0.00% 58.13% 40.30%
Utilities 		5.41% 0.00% 18.97% 28.21%
Basic Materials 		5.37% 0.00% 26.18% 52.39%
Consumer Defense 		5.06% 0.00% 32.18% 26.95%
Communication Services 		4.82% 0.00% 30.98% 13.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNLCX % Rank
US 		98.43% 0.00% 100.04% 26.13%
Non US 		0.87% 0.00% 27.19% 66.08%

DNLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DNLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.02% 0.03% 33.98% 8.46%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 72.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

DNLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 64.29%

Trading Fees

DNLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DNLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 90.53% 0.00% 321.00% 88.54%

DNLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DNLCX Category Low Category High DNLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 73.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DNLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DNLCX Category Low Category High DNLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -2.06% 3.38% 85.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DNLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DNLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Goslin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Peter is a member of Newton’s equity income team. Peter oversees multi-factor equity portfolio management and is responsible for the portfolio management and implementation of systematic equity investment strategies. Peter collaborates with quantitative and fundamental equity researchers to evolve the systematic investment processes and set the research agenda. Peter joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Peter was a senior portfolio manager and trader at Mellon Investments Corporation, Mellon Capital and Mellon Equity Associates (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Peter worked as a proprietary derivatives trader and NASDAQ market maker for Merrill Lynch in New York. Previously, he ran Merrill’s equity index option desk at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Peter has a BS in Finance and Computer Science from St. Vincent College and an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. He received his CFA designation in 2000 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Adam Logan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Mr. Weiner received his B.A. in Economics and Mathematics from Cornell University and a Masters of Science in Economics from the University of London. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 1998, and by BNYM Investment Adviser since December 2019. Previously, he performed duties as a financial analyst in Mellon Financial Corporation's corporate finance department. He is currently responsible for the management of client portfolios with a specific focus on mid and small capitalization securities. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

