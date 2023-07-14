Home
BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund

mutual fund
DNLAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.23 -0.97 -1.9%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
Inst (DLDRX) Primary C (DLDCX) A (DNLAX) Inst (DLDYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund

DNLAX | Fund

$50.23

$975 M

1.34%

$0.68

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

25.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

Net Assets

$975 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.02%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DNLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 25.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Albert Chu

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks of companies in the natural resources and natural resources related sectors. Generally, these are companies principally engaged in owning or developing natural resources, or supplying goods, technology and services relating to natural resources. The fund invests in growth and value stocks and typically will maintain exposure to the major natural resources sectors. Using fundamental research and direct management contact, the fund's portfolio managers seek stocks of companies with strong positions in their natural resources sector, sustained achievement records and strong financial condition. There are no prescribed limits on the weightings of securities in any particular natural resources sector or in any individual company, and the fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The fund may invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities, without limitation.

Read More

DNLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -7.4% 18.8% 64.55%
1 Yr 11.4% -5.3% 45.3% 70.64%
3 Yr 25.9%* -1.1% 57.1% 17.92%
5 Yr 9.1%* -5.3% 17.3% 16.83%
10 Yr 5.9%* -9.9% 12.6% 21.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 22.5% -32.2% 34.0% 14.02%
2021 14.4% -2.5% 35.5% 22.86%
2020 1.7% -8.5% 32.1% 63.11%
2019 3.3% -12.4% 8.5% 54.90%
2018 -4.1% -11.7% 24.9% 45.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -23.6% 37.6% 57.27%
1 Yr 11.4% -13.2% 45.1% 59.63%
3 Yr 25.9%* -1.1% 57.1% 20.00%
5 Yr 9.1%* -5.3% 22.1% 31.31%
10 Yr 6.4%* -9.1% 14.2% 30.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 22.5% -32.2% 34.0% 14.02%
2021 14.4% -2.5% 35.5% 22.86%
2020 1.7% -8.5% 32.1% 63.11%
2019 3.3% -12.4% 8.5% 54.90%
2018 -4.1% -11.7% 24.9% 48.45%

NAV & Total Return History

DNLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DNLAX Category Low Category High DNLAX % Rank
Net Assets 975 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 41.44%
Number of Holdings 49 23 422 63.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 333 M 770 K 4.68 B 51.35%
Weighting of Top 10 40.70% 18.0% 74.6% 63.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  2. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  3. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  4. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  5. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  6. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  7. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  8. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  9. Anglo American PLC 5.88%
  10. Anglo American PLC 5.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DNLAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.85% 78.27% 100.48% 65.77%
Cash 		2.15% -1.77% 21.06% 36.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 54.05%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 53.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 54.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 55.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNLAX % Rank
Energy 		56.96% 0.00% 89.67% 20.72%
Basic Materials 		28.31% 2.49% 100.00% 72.97%
Industrials 		6.60% 0.00% 63.67% 41.44%
Consumer Defense 		4.60% 0.00% 33.96% 35.14%
Healthcare 		2.98% 0.00% 22.67% 16.22%
Utilities 		0.45% 0.00% 35.93% 50.45%
Technology 		0.10% 0.00% 17.68% 42.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 66.67%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 59.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 52.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 43.37% 80.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNLAX % Rank
US 		81.68% 8.98% 99.93% 20.72%
Non US 		16.17% 0.00% 90.92% 82.88%

DNLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DNLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.08% 5.06% 41.44%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 63.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

DNLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 33.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DNLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DNLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.02% 4.00% 169.00% 87.64%

DNLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DNLAX Category Low Category High DNLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.34% 0.00% 8.26% 86.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DNLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DNLAX Category Low Category High DNLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.28% -35.65% 9.06% 57.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DNLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DNLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Albert Chu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Albert Chu, CFA, is a vice president and senior research analyst on the Global Equity Research team at Mellon. He has been employed by both Mellon and BNYM Investment Adviser since April 2019. Prior to joining Mellon and BNYM Investment Adviser, Mr. Chu worked as a senior analyst at Precocity Capital from 2018 to 2019, an energy portfolio manager at Caxton Associates from 2016 to 2017 and an energy and natural resources portfolio manager at Citadel LLC from 2011 to 2015.

David Intoppa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Mr. Intoppa, portfolio managers, is a senior research analyst on BNY Mellon AMNA's Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. He joined BNY Mellon AMNA or a predecessor company in 2006 and has been employed by Dreyfus since 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.16

