Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
26.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
Net Assets
$975 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.7%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 99.02%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks of companies in the natural resources and natural resources related sectors. Generally, these are companies principally engaged in owning or developing natural resources, or supplying goods, technology and services relating to natural resources. The fund invests in growth and value stocks and typically will maintain exposure to the major natural resources sectors. Using fundamental research and direct management contact, the fund's portfolio managers seek stocks of companies with strong positions in their natural resources sector, sustained achievement records and strong financial condition. There are no prescribed limits on the weightings of securities in any particular natural resources sector or in any individual company, and the fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The fund may invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities, without limitation.
|Period
|DLDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|57.27%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|67.89%
|3 Yr
|26.1%*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|15.09%
|5 Yr
|9.2%*
|-5.3%
|17.3%
|13.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|12.6%
|6.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|DLDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|23.0%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|12.15%
|2021
|14.5%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|20.00%
|2020
|1.7%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|62.14%
|2019
|3.3%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|53.92%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|46.39%
|DLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLDYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|975 M
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|40.54%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|23
|422
|59.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|333 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|50.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.70%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|63.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLDYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.85%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|64.86%
|Cash
|2.15%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|35.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|13.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|14.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|13.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|18.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLDYX % Rank
|Energy
|56.96%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|19.82%
|Basic Materials
|28.31%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|72.07%
|Industrials
|6.60%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|40.54%
|Consumer Defense
|4.60%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|34.23%
|Healthcare
|2.98%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|15.32%
|Utilities
|0.45%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|49.55%
|Technology
|0.10%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|41.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|35.14%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|24.32%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|9.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|58.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLDYX % Rank
|US
|81.68%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|19.82%
|Non US
|16.17%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|81.98%
|DLDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|57.66%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|58.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|DLDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DLDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|99.02%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|86.52%
|DLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLDYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.56%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|71.17%
|DLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLDYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.63%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|40.91%
|DLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.389
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.696
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.536
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.433
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2015
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Albert Chu, CFA, is a vice president and senior research analyst on the Global Equity Research team at Mellon. He has been employed by both Mellon and BNYM Investment Adviser since April 2019. Prior to joining Mellon and BNYM Investment Adviser, Mr. Chu worked as a senior analyst at Precocity Capital from 2018 to 2019, an energy portfolio manager at Caxton Associates from 2016 to 2017 and an energy and natural resources portfolio manager at Citadel LLC from 2011 to 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Mr. Intoppa, portfolio managers, is a senior research analyst on BNY Mellon AMNA's Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. He joined BNY Mellon AMNA or a predecessor company in 2006 and has been employed by Dreyfus since 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.16
