To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks of companies in the natural resources and natural resources related sectors. Generally, these are companies principally engaged in owning or developing natural resources, or supplying goods, technology and services relating to natural resources. The fund invests in growth and value stocks and typically will maintain exposure to the major natural resources sectors. Using fundamental research and direct management contact, the fund's portfolio managers seek stocks of companies with strong positions in their natural resources sector, sustained achievement records and strong financial condition. There are no prescribed limits on the weightings of securities in any particular natural resources sector or in any individual company, and the fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The fund may invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities, without limitation.