BNY Mellon International Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
DIEYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.8 -0.15 -0.39%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DIERX) Primary A (DIEAX) C (DIECX) Inst (DIEYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon International Core Equity Fund

DIEYX | Fund

$38.80

$278 M

3.31%

$1.29

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$278 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.57%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DIEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon International Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Lydotes

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that are located in the foreign countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index and Canada. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund's portfolio managers employ a bottom-up investment approach using proprietary quantitative models and traditional qualitative analysis to identify attractive stocks. The portfolio managers seek to allocate country weights generally in accordance with the MSCI EAFE Index, but deviations from the MSCI EAFE Index country weightings may occur. The portfolio managers use the sector allocations of the MSCI EAFEIndex as a guide, but allocations may differ from those of the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund's stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the MSCI EAFE Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.

Read More

DIEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% 2.1% 19.2% 8.23%
1 Yr 20.5% -20.6% 27.8% 17.45%
3 Yr 1.8%* -14.5% 25.3% 80.75%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.9% 60.9% 79.32%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 22.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -43.6% 71.3% 58.44%
2021 -1.1% -15.4% 9.4% 81.07%
2020 1.7% -10.4% 121.9% 82.80%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 53.71%
2018 -4.0% -13.0% -0.7% 56.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -16.4% 19.2% 8.23%
1 Yr 20.5% -27.2% 27.8% 16.88%
3 Yr 1.8%* -14.5% 25.3% 80.28%
5 Yr -0.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 75.84%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 20.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -43.6% 71.3% 58.44%
2021 -1.1% -15.4% 9.4% 81.07%
2020 1.7% -10.4% 121.9% 82.80%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 53.71%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% -0.7% 46.85%

NAV & Total Return History

DIEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIEYX Category Low Category High DIEYX % Rank
Net Assets 278 M 1.02 M 369 B 69.12%
Number of Holdings 76 1 10801 70.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.5 M 0 34.5 B 64.76%
Weighting of Top 10 32.82% 1.9% 101.9% 24.71%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIEYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.47% 0.00% 122.60% 21.94%
Cash 		0.53% -65.15% 100.00% 74.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 59.34%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 72.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 56.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 60.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIEYX % Rank
Industrials 		17.23% 5.17% 99.49% 18.92%
Financial Services 		15.78% 0.00% 47.75% 73.51%
Technology 		13.70% 0.00% 36.32% 28.82%
Healthcare 		13.35% 0.00% 21.01% 32.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.79% 0.00% 36.36% 65.50%
Communication Services 		7.81% 0.00% 21.69% 22.85%
Consumer Defense 		7.79% 0.00% 32.29% 78.31%
Utilities 		5.25% 0.00% 13.68% 9.17%
Basic Materials 		4.54% 0.00% 23.86% 84.86%
Energy 		2.94% 0.00% 16.89% 80.64%
Real Estate 		1.82% 0.00% 14.59% 52.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIEYX % Rank
Non US 		95.70% 0.00% 124.02% 47.50%
US 		3.77% -7.71% 68.98% 27.25%

DIEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.02% 26.51% 49.85%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.60% 79.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 1.00% 60.83%

Sales Fees

DIEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DIEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.57% 2.00% 247.00% 77.69%

DIEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIEYX Category Low Category High DIEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.31% 0.00% 13.15% 82.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIEYX Category Low Category High DIEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.22% -0.93% 6.38% 27.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DIEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Lydotes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Jim is Newton’s deputy chief investment officer of equity. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity, International Equity, International Small Cap Equity and Global Healthcare REIT strategies. Jim has been the lead portfolio manager on the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity and Global Healthcare REITs strategies since their inceptions in 2011 and 2015 respectively, engineering both outcome-oriented income strategies to provide exposure to distinct themes in a risk-aware framework.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

