To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that are located in the foreign countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index and Canada. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund's portfolio managers employ a bottom-up investment approach using proprietary quantitative models and traditional qualitative analysis to identify attractive stocks. The portfolio managers seek to allocate country weights generally in accordance with the MSCI EAFE Index, but deviations from the MSCI EAFE Index country weightings may occur. The portfolio managers use the sector allocations of the MSCI EAFEIndex as a guide, but allocations may differ from those of the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund's stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the MSCI EAFE Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.