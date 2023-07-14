Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$278 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.8%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.57%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies that are located in the foreign countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index and Canada. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund's portfolio managers employ a bottom-up investment approach using proprietary quantitative models and traditional qualitative analysis to identify attractive stocks. The portfolio managers seek to allocate country weights generally in accordance with the MSCI EAFE Index, but deviations from the MSCI EAFE Index country weightings may occur. The portfolio managers use the sector allocations of the MSCI EAFEIndex as a guide, but allocations may differ from those of the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund's stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the MSCI EAFE Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.
|Period
|DIERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|8.37%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|17.59%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|80.90%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|79.16%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|43.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|DIERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|58.73%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|80.92%
|2020
|1.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|82.95%
|2019
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|54.03%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|55.77%
|DIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|278 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|69.26%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|1
|10801
|71.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|89.5 M
|0
|34.5 B
|64.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.82%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|24.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIERX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.47%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|22.08%
|Cash
|0.53%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|74.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|61.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|74.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|59.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|63.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIERX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.23%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|19.07%
|Financial Services
|15.78%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|73.65%
|Technology
|13.70%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|28.97%
|Healthcare
|13.35%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|32.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.79%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|65.65%
|Communication Services
|7.81%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|23.00%
|Consumer Defense
|7.79%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|78.46%
|Utilities
|5.25%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|9.32%
|Basic Materials
|4.54%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|85.01%
|Energy
|2.94%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|80.79%
|Real Estate
|1.82%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|53.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIERX % Rank
|Non US
|95.70%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|47.65%
|US
|3.77%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|27.39%
|DIERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|33.48%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|79.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|61.29%
|DIERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DIERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.57%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|77.85%
|DIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.31%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|83.71%
|DIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.18%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|28.82%
|DIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.956
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$1.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.766
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.675
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.590
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.499
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.729
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.605
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.660
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.662
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$1.439
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Jim is Newton’s deputy chief investment officer of equity. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity, International Equity, International Small Cap Equity and Global Healthcare REIT strategies. Jim has been the lead portfolio manager on the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity and Global Healthcare REITs strategies since their inceptions in 2011 and 2015 respectively, engineering both outcome-oriented income strategies to provide exposure to distinct themes in a risk-aware framework.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
