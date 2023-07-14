To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds and other instruments that provide investment exposure to global bond markets. The fund normally invests opportunistically in bonds and derivatives and other instruments that provide investment exposure to global bond and currency markets in seeking to produce positive returns across economic cycles. The fund seeks to provide a minimum average annual total return of USD 30-day Compounded SOFR plus 3%, before fees and expenses, over a five-year period. There can be no guarantee that the fund will be able to provide such returns and you may lose money by investing in the fund.

The fund's investments are focused globally among the developed and emerging capital markets of the world. The fund's portfolio managers employ a dynamic approach in allocating the fund's assets globally, principally among government bonds, foreign country sovereign debt, debt obligations of supranational entities, emerging market sovereign debt, investment grade and high yield ("junk") corporate instruments, and currencies. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests significantly (at least 40% of its net assets) in issuers organized or located outside the United States, whose primary listing exchange for securities is located outside the United States, whose largest amount of revenues are derived from countries outside the United States or whose reporting currencies are other than U.S. dollars.

The fund's portfolio managers have considerable latitude in allocating the fund's investments and in selecting securities and derivative instruments to implement the fund's investment approach. The fund, however, normally invests at least 10% of its net assets in each of government bonds, emerging market sovereign debt, and investment grade and high yield corporate instruments.

The fund may invest in bonds of any maturity or duration. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Average effective portfolio maturity is an average of the maturities of bonds held by the fund directly and the bonds underlying derivative instruments entered into by the fund, if any, adjusted to reflect provisions or market conditions that may cause a bond's principal to be repaid earlier than at its stated maturity. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.

The fund may use to a significant degree derivative instruments in connection with its investment strategy, including as a substitute for investing directly in bonds and currencies, to increase returns, to manage credit, interest rate or currency risk, or to manage the effective maturity or duration of the fund's portfolio. The fund also may use derivative instruments as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, indices, foreign currencies and interest rates), forward contracts and swap agreements.