BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond Income Fund

mutual fund
DGDCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.06 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (DGDIX) Primary A (DGDAX) C (DGDCX) Inst (DGDYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond Income Fund

DGDCX | Fund

$10.06

$131 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.39%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Mar 25, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Howard Cunningham

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds and other instruments that provide investment exposure to global bond markets. The fund normally invests opportunistically in bonds and derivatives and other instruments that provide investment exposure to global bond and currency markets in seeking to produce positive returns across economic cycles. The fund seeks to provide a minimum average annual total return of USD 30-day Compounded SOFR plus 3%, before fees and expenses, over a five-year period. There can be no guarantee that the fund will be able to provide such returns and you may lose money by investing in the fund.

The fund's investments are focused globally among the developed and emerging capital markets of the world. The fund's portfolio managers employ a dynamic approach in allocating the fund's assets globally, principally among government bonds, foreign country sovereign debt, debt obligations of supranational entities, emerging market sovereign debt, investment grade and high yield ("junk") corporate instruments, and currencies. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests significantly (at least 40% of its net assets) in issuers organized or located outside the United States, whose primary listing exchange for securities is located outside the United States, whose largest amount of revenues are derived from countries outside the United States or whose reporting currencies are other than U.S. dollars.

The fund's portfolio managers have considerable latitude in allocating the fund's investments and in selecting securities and derivative instruments to implement the fund's investment approach. The fund, however, normally invests at least 10% of its net assets in each of government bonds, emerging market sovereign debt, and investment grade and high yield corporate instruments.

The fund may invest in bonds of any maturity or duration. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest.  Average effective portfolio maturity is an average of the maturities of bonds held by the fund directly and the bonds underlying derivative instruments entered into by the fund, if any, adjusted to reflect provisions or market conditions that may cause a bond's principal to be repaid earlier than at its stated maturity.  Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.

The fund may use to a significant degree derivative instruments in connection with its investment strategy, including as a substitute for investing directly in bonds and currencies, to increase returns, to manage credit, interest rate or currency risk, or to manage the effective maturity or duration of the fund's portfolio. The fund also may use derivative instruments as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, indices, foreign currencies and interest rates), forward contracts and swap agreements.

DGDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -7.2% 18.1% 17.02%
1 Yr -4.4% -18.7% 21.2% 85.21%
3 Yr -6.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 88.98%
5 Yr -3.4%* -29.7% 29.3% 79.48%
10 Yr -2.2%* -27.4% 13.2% 75.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -31.8% 18.4% 84.01%
2021 -2.1% -14.3% 15.8% 88.99%
2020 0.7% -20.2% 60.6% 47.35%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 54.25%
2018 -0.7% -12.3% 0.7% 26.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -11.7% 18.1% 16.46%
1 Yr -4.4% -18.7% 38.5% 84.53%
3 Yr -6.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 88.96%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.7% 30.1% 70.04%
10 Yr -0.9%* -27.4% 16.4% 51.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -31.8% 18.4% 82.42%
2021 -2.1% -14.3% 15.8% 88.84%
2020 0.7% -20.2% 60.6% 47.35%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 57.54%
2018 0.0% -12.3% 1.5% 13.00%

NAV & Total Return History

DGDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGDCX Category Low Category High DGDCX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 100 124 B 79.31%
Number of Holdings 286 2 8175 63.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.2 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 73.11%
Weighting of Top 10 25.22% 4.3% 105.0% 51.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 9.77%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGDCX % Rank
Bonds 		89.02% -150.81% 180.51% 44.77%
Convertible Bonds 		5.75% 0.00% 33.50% 10.47%
Cash 		5.23% -261.12% 258.91% 57.12%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 68.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 53.92%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 35.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGDCX % Rank
Derivative 		52.00% -0.52% 72.98% 1.90%
Government 		23.75% 0.00% 99.43% 22.04%
Corporate 		22.52% 0.00% 97.25% 66.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.94% 0.00% 100.00% 94.75%
Securitized 		0.78% 0.00% 99.65% 87.15%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 40.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGDCX % Rank
Non US 		65.36% -136.75% 104.82% 3.34%
US 		23.66% -151.11% 194.51% 88.23%

DGDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.01% 26.65% 18.96%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 2.29% 8.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 72.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 7.87%

Trading Fees

DGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.39% 0.00% 632.00% 50.85%

DGDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGDCX Category Low Category High DGDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 1.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGDCX Category Low Category High DGDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -1.55% 11.51% 87.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

DGDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard Cunningham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2011

11.19

11.2%

Howard is a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Newton in 2000 as a senior credit analyst with particular responsibility for investment-grade bonds, and took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2002. In addition to his responsibilities as manager of the Newton Long Gilt strategy, Newton Index-Linked strategy, Newton Long Corporate Bond strategy, Newton Sustainable Sterling Bond strategy and certain segregated credit portfolios, he is also a co-manager of the Newton Global Dynamic Bond and Newton Global Dynamic Income strategies. Howard began his career in NatWest Group, working in a variety of corporate relationship and credit roles. He is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and a member of the UK Society for Investment Professionals. Outside of work, Howard enjoys watching rugby league and football and leading a social-media free life.

Paul Brain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2011

11.19

11.2%

Paul is head of the fixed income team. He joined Newton in 2004, and manages a range of global bond portfolios. He is also part of the leadership team for the Newton Global Dynamic Bond strategy. Paul is chairman of the bond/FX strategy group, and a member of the global strategy group and the investment committee. Paul has held a number of senior fixed-income positions within the industry at MSG & Partners, Investec and Credit Suisse. Outside of work, Paul enjoys cycling, learning foreign languages and travel.

Parmeshwar Chadha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Parmi is a fixed income portfolio manager. In addition to his responsibilities as manager of the Newton Global High Yield strategy he is also the lead manager on all of Newton’s high-yield holdings. Parmi is also a co-manager of the Newton Global Dynamic Bond strategy and the co-lead manager of the Newton Global Dynamic Bond Income strategy as well as the Multi-Asset Diversified Return (MADR) strategy. He is a member of the bond/FX and credit strategy groups and of the weekly credit meeting. Parmi began his career at Citigroup, where he worked in global portfolio management and became a senior associate. He joined Newton in 2006, and is a CFA charterholder. Parmi has a BSc in Economics and Politics from the London School of Economics. Outside of work, Parmi is an avid reader and enjoys travelling, wine and sports.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

