YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$131 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 80.39%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds and other instruments that provide investment exposure to global bond markets. The fund normally invests opportunistically in bonds and derivatives and other instruments that provide investment exposure to global bond and currency markets in seeking to produce positive returns across economic cycles. The fund seeks to provide a minimum average annual total return of USD 30-day Compounded SOFR plus 3%, before fees and expenses, over a five-year period. There can be no guarantee that the fund will be able to provide such returns and you may lose money by investing in the fund.
The fund's investments are focused globally among the developed and emerging capital markets of the world. The fund's portfolio managers employ a dynamic approach in allocating the fund's assets globally, principally among government bonds, foreign country sovereign debt, debt obligations of supranational entities, emerging market sovereign debt, investment grade and high yield ("junk") corporate instruments, and currencies. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests significantly (at least 40% of its net assets) in issuers organized or located outside the United States, whose primary listing exchange for securities is located outside the United States, whose largest amount of revenues are derived from countries outside the United States or whose reporting currencies are other than U.S. dollars.
The fund's portfolio managers have considerable latitude in allocating the fund's investments and in selecting securities and derivative instruments to implement the fund's investment approach. The fund, however, normally invests at least 10% of its net assets in each of government bonds, emerging market sovereign debt, and investment grade and high yield corporate instruments.
The fund may invest in bonds of any maturity or duration. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Average effective portfolio maturity is an average of the maturities of bonds held by the fund directly and the bonds underlying derivative instruments entered into by the fund, if any, adjusted to reflect provisions or market conditions that may cause a bond's principal to be repaid earlier than at its stated maturity. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.
The fund may use to a significant degree derivative instruments in connection with its investment strategy, including as a substitute for investing directly in bonds and currencies, to increase returns, to manage credit, interest rate or currency risk, or to manage the effective maturity or duration of the fund's portfolio. The fund also may use derivative instruments as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, indices, foreign currencies and interest rates), forward contracts and swap agreements.
|Period
|DGDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|10.83%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|83.10%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|87.56%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|76.71%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|73.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|DGDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|83.43%
|2021
|-1.9%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|83.78%
|2020
|0.7%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|48.15%
|2019
|1.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|53.21%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|28.87%
|Period
|DGDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|10.41%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|82.14%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|87.54%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|58.80%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|34.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|DGDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|81.84%
|2021
|-1.9%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|83.63%
|2020
|0.7%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|48.15%
|2019
|1.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|56.15%
|2018
|0.2%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|5.74%
|DGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|100
|124 B
|79.61%
|Number of Holdings
|286
|2
|8175
|64.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.2 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|73.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.22%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|51.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGDIX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.02%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|45.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.75%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|10.76%
|Cash
|5.23%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|57.41%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|81.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|77.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|62.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGDIX % Rank
|Derivative
|52.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|2.19%
|Government
|23.75%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|22.34%
|Corporate
|22.52%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|67.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.94%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.04%
|Securitized
|0.78%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|87.45%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|69.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGDIX % Rank
|Non US
|65.36%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|3.63%
|US
|23.66%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|88.52%
|DGDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|72.89%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|10.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|DGDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DGDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DGDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.39%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|51.19%
|DGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|0.84%
|DGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.35%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|69.65%
|DGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.723
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2015
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2013
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2012
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2011
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2011
11.19
11.2%
Howard is a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Newton in 2000 as a senior credit analyst with particular responsibility for investment-grade bonds, and took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2002. In addition to his responsibilities as manager of the Newton Long Gilt strategy, Newton Index-Linked strategy, Newton Long Corporate Bond strategy, Newton Sustainable Sterling Bond strategy and certain segregated credit portfolios, he is also a co-manager of the Newton Global Dynamic Bond and Newton Global Dynamic Income strategies. Howard began his career in NatWest Group, working in a variety of corporate relationship and credit roles. He is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and a member of the UK Society for Investment Professionals. Outside of work, Howard enjoys watching rugby league and football and leading a social-media free life.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2011
11.19
11.2%
Paul is head of the fixed income team. He joined Newton in 2004, and manages a range of global bond portfolios. He is also part of the leadership team for the Newton Global Dynamic Bond strategy. Paul is chairman of the bond/FX strategy group, and a member of the global strategy group and the investment committee. Paul has held a number of senior fixed-income positions within the industry at MSG & Partners, Investec and Credit Suisse. Outside of work, Paul enjoys cycling, learning foreign languages and travel.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Parmi is a fixed income portfolio manager. In addition to his responsibilities as manager of the Newton Global High Yield strategy he is also the lead manager on all of Newton’s high-yield holdings. Parmi is also a co-manager of the Newton Global Dynamic Bond strategy and the co-lead manager of the Newton Global Dynamic Bond Income strategy as well as the Multi-Asset Diversified Return (MADR) strategy. He is a member of the bond/FX and credit strategy groups and of the weekly credit meeting. Parmi began his career at Citigroup, where he worked in global portfolio management and became a senior associate. He joined Newton in 2006, and is a CFA charterholder. Parmi has a BSc in Economics and Politics from the London School of Economics. Outside of work, Parmi is an avid reader and enjoys travelling, wine and sports.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
