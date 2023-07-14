Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Floating Rate Fund

DDFFX | Fund

$7.92

$715 M

8.13%

$0.64

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$715 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 124.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Floating Rate Fund

DDFFX | Fund

$7.92

$715 M

8.13%

$0.64

1.30%

DDFFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Floating Rate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Brown

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities (80% policy). Delaware Management Company (Manager) will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate among the different types of securities in which the Fund may invest based on its evaluation of economic and market conditions and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved from various sectors of the fixed income market.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

The Fund's investments may be variable- and floating-rate debt securities that generally pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). Derivatives instruments may be utilized to effectively convert the fixed-rate interest payments from a group of certain Fund portfolio securities into floating-rate interest payments. The average portfolio duration (that is, the sensitivity to general changes in interest rates) of this Fund will generally not exceed one year.

Up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets may be allocated to below-investment-grade securities within the Fund. Investments in emerging markets will, in the aggregate, be limited to no more than 15% of the Fund’s total assets. The Manager will limit non-US-dollar-denominated securities to no more than 50% of net assets, but total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 25% of net assets. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in a wide range of derivatives instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts, options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps, for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. In addition, the Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DDFFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -5.8% 8.3% 80.95%
1 Yr 2.1% -12.8% 9.4% 59.18%
3 Yr 0.5%* -6.4% 59.5% 26.18%
5 Yr -1.0%* -8.4% 29.7% 14.51%
10 Yr -0.8%* -5.3% 13.8% 15.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -22.9% 5.1% 13.24%
2021 0.7% -6.3% 5.4% 34.29%
2020 -0.6% -4.9% 57.4% 29.59%
2019 0.9% -2.1% 2.4% 28.57%
2018 -0.9% -2.6% 0.6% 22.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -5.8% 8.3% 78.50%
1 Yr 2.1% -12.8% 24.7% 56.95%
3 Yr 0.5%* -6.4% 59.5% 26.45%
5 Yr -1.0%* -8.4% 29.7% 17.32%
10 Yr -0.8%* -5.3% 13.8% 22.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -22.9% 5.1% 13.59%
2021 0.7% -6.3% 5.4% 34.29%
2020 -0.6% -4.9% 57.4% 29.59%
2019 0.9% -2.1% 2.6% 29.34%
2018 -0.9% -2.6% 0.6% 32.26%

NAV & Total Return History

DDFFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDFFX Category Low Category High DDFFX % Rank
Net Assets 715 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 57.20%
Number of Holdings 217 12 1447 84.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 204 M -191 M 2.54 B 40.56%
Weighting of Top 10 28.66% 4.6% 91.9% 8.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 4.89%
  2. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 4.89%
  3. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 4.89%
  4. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Govt Instl 4.89%
  5. Nortonlifelock Term Loan B 2.79%
  6. Nortonlifelock Term Loan B 2.79%
  7. Nortonlifelock Term Loan B 2.79%
  8. Nortonlifelock Term Loan B 2.79%
  9. Nortonlifelock Term Loan B 2.79%
  10. Nortonlifelock Term Loan B 2.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDFFX % Rank
Bonds 		79.68% 28.71% 161.82% 97.55%
Cash 		20.02% -61.90% 53.95% 3.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.28% 0.00% 5.51% 14.74%
Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 26.82% 77.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 55.24%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 70.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDFFX % Rank
Corporate 		79.60% 0.00% 141.23% 93.68%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.00% 0.00% 54.60% 3.50%
Derivative 		0.32% 0.00% 7.03% 12.59%
Municipal 		0.08% 0.00% 0.47% 8.07%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 91.68% 62.11%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 47.72%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDFFX % Rank
US 		73.08% 14.05% 128.23% 59.44%
Non US 		6.60% 0.00% 84.20% 80.42%

DDFFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.01% 15.84% 40.56%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.89% 12.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 60.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

DDFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 124.00% 4.00% 215.00% 90.77%

DDFFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDFFX Category Low Category High DDFFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.13% 0.00% 8.99% 66.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDFFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDFFX Category Low Category High DDFFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.41% 1.77% 10.22% 60.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDFFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DDFFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2011

10.51

10.5%

Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.

John McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

John P. McCarthy is a senior portfolio manager for Delaware Management Company's high yield strategies, a role he assumed in July 2016. He is also co-head of credit research on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. McCarthy rejoined Delaware Investments in March 2007 as a senior research analyst after he worked in the firm’s fixed income area from 1990 to 2000 as a senior high yield analyst and high yield trader, and from 2001 to 2002 as a municipal bond trader. Prior to rejoining Delaware Investments, he was a senior high yield analyst/trader at Chartwell Investment Partners. McCarthy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

