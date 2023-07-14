Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$715 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.7%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load 2.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 124.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities (80% policy). Delaware Management Company (Manager) will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate among the different types of securities in which the Fund may invest based on its evaluation of economic and market conditions and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved from various sectors of the fixed income market.
In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.
The Fund's investments may be variable- and floating-rate debt securities that generally pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). Derivatives instruments may be utilized to effectively convert the fixed-rate interest payments from a group of certain Fund portfolio securities into floating-rate interest payments. The average portfolio duration (that is, the sensitivity to general changes in interest rates) of this Fund will generally not exceed one year.
Up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets may be allocated to below-investment-grade securities within the Fund. Investments in emerging markets will, in the aggregate, be limited to no more than 15% of the Fund’s total assets. The Manager will limit non-US-dollar-denominated securities to no more than 50% of net assets, but total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 25% of net assets. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in a wide range of derivatives instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts, options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps, for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. In addition, the Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|Period
|DDFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|76.87%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|53.40%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|26.55%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|13.33%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|14.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|DDFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|12.89%
|2021
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|33.93%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|32.96%
|2019
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|23.17%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|21.77%
|Period
|DDFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|74.40%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|51.19%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|26.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|16.14%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|21.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|DDFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|13.24%
|2021
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|33.93%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|32.96%
|2019
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|25.48%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|31.85%
|DDFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|715 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|56.82%
|Number of Holdings
|217
|12
|1447
|83.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|204 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|40.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.66%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|8.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDFAX % Rank
|Bonds
|79.68%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|97.20%
|Cash
|20.02%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|2.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.28%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|14.39%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|77.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|54.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|70.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDFAX % Rank
|Corporate
|79.60%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|93.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.00%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|3.15%
|Derivative
|0.32%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|12.24%
|Municipal
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|7.72%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|61.75%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|47.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDFAX % Rank
|US
|73.08%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|59.09%
|Non US
|6.60%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|80.07%
|DDFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|54.90%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|12.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|DDFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|55.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|DDFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DDFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|124.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|90.41%
|DDFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.37%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|55.07%
|DDFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DDFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.66%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|45.58%
|DDFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 22, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 22, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 22, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 25, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 22, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 22, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 21, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 24, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 24, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 24, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 25, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 25, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 25, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2015
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2015
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 24, 2015
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 26, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2015
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 24, 2014
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 25, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2014
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 24, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 25, 2013
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2013
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2013
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2013
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2013
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 25, 2013
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 25, 2013
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 24, 2013
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2012
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2012
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 24, 2012
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2012
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 25, 2012
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2012
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2012
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 24, 2011
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 25, 2011
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 25, 2011
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2011
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 25, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 24, 2011
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2010
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 25, 2010
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2010
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2010
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2010
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2010
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 24, 2010
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2010
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2011
10.51
10.5%
Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
John P. McCarthy is a senior portfolio manager for Delaware Management Company's high yield strategies, a role he assumed in July 2016. He is also co-head of credit research on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. McCarthy rejoined Delaware Investments in March 2007 as a senior research analyst after he worked in the firm’s fixed income area from 1990 to 2000 as a senior high yield analyst and high yield trader, and from 2001 to 2002 as a municipal bond trader. Prior to rejoining Delaware Investments, he was a senior high yield analyst/trader at Chartwell Investment Partners. McCarthy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...