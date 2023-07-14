Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities (80% policy). Delaware Management Company (Manager) will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate among the different types of securities in which the Fund may invest based on its evaluation of economic and market conditions and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved from various sectors of the fixed income market.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

The Fund's investments may be variable- and floating-rate debt securities that generally pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). Derivatives instruments may be utilized to effectively convert the fixed-rate interest payments from a group of certain Fund portfolio securities into floating-rate interest payments. The average portfolio duration (that is, the sensitivity to general changes in interest rates) of this Fund will generally not exceed one year.

Up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets may be allocated to below-investment-grade securities within the Fund. Investments in emerging markets will, in the aggregate, be limited to no more than 15% of the Fund’s total assets. The Manager will limit non-US-dollar-denominated securities to no more than 50% of net assets, but total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 25% of net assets. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in a wide range of derivatives instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts, options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps, for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. In addition, the Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.