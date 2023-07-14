Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$1.34 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.5%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 106.79%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fixed-income securities in which the fund may invest include: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or government sponsored enterprises (U.S. government securities); (ii) corporate debt securities, including bonds, notes, debentures, convertible securities, preferred stock and corporate commercial paper; issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations and other entities, such as master limited partnerships; (iii) mortgage-related securities; (iv) asset-backed securities; (v) inflation indexed bonds issued by governments or corporations; (vi) structured notes (i.e., specially designed debt instruments whose return is determined by reference to an index or security); (vii) loan participations and assignments; (viii) delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities; (ix) bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits and bankers' acceptances; (x) repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements; (xi) debt securities issued by states or local governments or their agencies, authorities or other government sponsored enterprises (municipal securities); (xii) obligations of foreign governments or their subdivisions, agencies or government sponsored enterprises; and (xiii) obligations of international agencies or supranational entities. These securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features.
The fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa3/BBB- or higher)or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America LLC, the fund's sub-adviser. The fund, however, may invest up to 25% of its net assets in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser.
Typically, the fund's portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration ranging between three and eight years. The fund's sub-adviser may lengthen or shorten the fund's portfolio duration outside this range depending on its evaluation of market conditions. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. Generally, the longer a bond's duration, the more likely it is to react to interest rate fluctuations and the greater its long-term risk/return potential.
In constructing the fund's portfolio, the sub-adviser relies primarily on proprietary, internally-generated credit research. This credit research focuses on both industry/sector analysis and detailed individual security selection. The fund's sub-adviser seeks to identify investment opportunities for the fund based on its evaluation of the relative value of securities. The sub-adviser analyzes individual issuer credit risk based on factors such as management depth and experience, competitive advantage, market and product position and overall financial strength. The sub-adviser may supplement its internal research with external, third-party credit research and related credit tools. The sub-adviser may sell securities in anticipation of market declines or credit downgrades. In addition, the sub-adviser may sell securities to take advantage of new investment opportunities.
The fund may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage interest rate risk, to manage the effective duration or maturity of the fund's portfolio, or as part of a hedging strategy. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include typically options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), forward contracts (including foreign currency forward contracts), swaps (including total return, currency, interest rate and credit default swaps), and other derivative instruments (including structured notes).
|Period
|DCPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|31.00%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|15.02%
|3 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|25.99%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|17.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|50.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|52.64%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|76.61%
|2020
|2.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|16.14%
|2019
|1.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|6.05%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|DCPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|31.77%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|11.58%
|3 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|25.63%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|19.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|47.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|52.54%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|76.51%
|2020
|2.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|16.14%
|2019
|1.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|6.49%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|DCPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.34 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|45.96%
|Number of Holdings
|459
|1
|17234
|63.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|273 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|48.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.46%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|57.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCPCX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.04%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|35.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.98%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|31.53%
|Cash
|0.97%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|69.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|36.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|40.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|17.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCPCX % Rank
|Corporate
|48.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.25%
|Securitized
|27.15%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|57.86%
|Government
|22.74%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|54.39%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.38%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|83.03%
|Municipal
|0.62%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|40.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCPCX % Rank
|US
|82.39%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|69.82%
|Non US
|14.65%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|17.55%
|DCPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|10.61%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|42.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.37%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|52.03%
|DCPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|11.76%
|DCPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|51.49%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|106.79%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|42.97%
|DCPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.85%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|77.20%
|DCPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DCPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|80.61%
|DCPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Gautam joined Insight's Fixed Income Group as a senior portfolio manager in 2003. Gautam leads the management of Insight's flagship US core, core plus and high yield strategies. Prior to Cutwater, Gautam was a member of the high yield team at Times Square Capital Management, where he focused on credit management for CBOs as well as high yield total return accounts. Gautam is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a BS (Hons) from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA degree (with distinction) from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
James joined Insight's Fixed Income Group in 1999 (via predecessor company, Cutwater Asset Management) and has worked in the financial services industry since 1998. As a senior portfolio manager, James’s responsibilities include managing the firm’s core, core plus, select income, and high yield strategies. James also has an extensive history in managing long duration taxable and tax-exempt strategies as well as money market portfolios. James holds a BS degree from Fordham University and an MBA from Pace University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...