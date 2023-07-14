Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund

mutual fund
DCPAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.11 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (DCPYX) Primary C (DCPCX) A (DCPAX) Inst (DCPIX)
DCPAX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.11 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (DCPYX) Primary C (DCPCX) A (DCPAX) Inst (DCPIX)
DCPAX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.11 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (DCPYX) Primary C (DCPCX) A (DCPAX) Inst (DCPIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund

DCPAX | Fund

$9.11

$1.34 B

3.59%

$0.33

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$1.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 106.79%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund

DCPAX | Fund

$9.11

$1.34 B

3.59%

$0.33

0.73%

DCPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Feb 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gautam Khanna

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fixed-income securities in which the fund may invest include: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or government sponsored enterprises (U.S. government securities); (ii) corporate debt securities, including bonds, notes, debentures, convertible securities, preferred stock and corporate commercial paper; issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations and other entities, such as master limited partnerships; (iii) mortgage-related securities; (iv) asset-backed securities; (v) inflation indexed bonds issued by governments or corporations; (vi) structured notes (i.e., specially designed debt instruments whose return is determined by reference to an index or security); (vii) loan participations and assignments; (viii) delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities; (ix) bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits and bankers' acceptances; (x) repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements; (xi) debt securities issued by states or local governments or their agencies, authorities or other government sponsored enterprises (municipal securities); (xii) obligations of foreign governments or their subdivisions, agencies or government sponsored enterprises; and (xiii) obligations of international agencies or supranational entities. These securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features.

The fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa3/BBB- or higher)or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America LLC, the fund's sub-adviser. The fund, however, may invest up to 25% of its net assets in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser.

Typically, the fund's portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration ranging between three and eight years. The fund's sub-adviser may lengthen or shorten the fund's portfolio duration outside this range depending on its evaluation of market conditions. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. Generally, the longer a bond's duration, the more likely it is to react to interest rate fluctuations and the greater its long-term risk/return potential.

In constructing the fund's portfolio, the sub-adviser relies primarily on proprietary, internally-generated credit research. This credit research focuses on both industry/sector analysis and detailed individual security selection. The fund's sub-adviser seeks to identify investment opportunities for the fund based on its evaluation of the relative value of securities. The sub-adviser analyzes individual issuer credit risk based on factors such as management depth and experience, competitive advantage, market and product position and overall financial strength. The sub-adviser may supplement its internal research with external, third-party credit research and related credit tools. The sub-adviser may sell securities in anticipation of market declines or credit downgrades. In addition, the sub-adviser may sell securities to take advantage of new investment opportunities.

The fund may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage interest rate risk, to manage the effective duration or maturity of the fund's portfolio, or as part of a hedging strategy. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include typically options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), forward contracts (including foreign currency forward contracts), swaps (including total return, currency, interest rate and credit default swaps), and other derivative instruments (including structured notes).

Read More

DCPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -4.3% 4.5% 39.90%
1 Yr -2.9% -16.1% 162.7% 15.31%
3 Yr -6.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 26.30%
5 Yr -1.5%* -10.0% 55.5% 18.50%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 13.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -34.7% 131.9% 52.84%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 73.03%
2020 2.2% -9.6% 118.7% 15.93%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 6.38%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -15.5% 4.5% 39.23%
1 Yr -2.9% -16.1% 162.7% 11.87%
3 Yr -6.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 25.94%
5 Yr -1.5%* -10.0% 55.5% 20.78%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 29.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -34.7% 131.9% 52.74%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 72.93%
2020 2.2% -9.6% 118.7% 15.93%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 6.82%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DCPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCPAX Category Low Category High DCPAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.34 B 2.88 M 287 B 46.15%
Number of Holdings 459 1 17234 63.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 273 M -106 M 27.6 B 48.31%
Weighting of Top 10 22.46% 3.7% 123.9% 58.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  2. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  3. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  4. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  5. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  6. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  7. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  8. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  9. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%
  10. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar 22 15.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCPAX % Rank
Bonds 		97.04% 3.97% 268.18% 35.73%
Convertible Bonds 		1.98% 0.00% 7.93% 31.73%
Cash 		0.97% -181.13% 95.99% 69.53%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 36.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 40.31%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 17.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCPAX % Rank
Corporate 		48.11% 0.00% 100.00% 12.44%
Securitized 		27.15% 0.00% 98.40% 58.05%
Government 		22.74% 0.00% 86.23% 54.58%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.38% 0.00% 95.99% 83.22%
Municipal 		0.62% 0.00% 100.00% 36.93%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 40.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCPAX % Rank
US 		82.39% 3.63% 210.09% 70.01%
Non US 		14.65% -6.54% 58.09% 17.74%

DCPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 20.64% 46.33%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.76% 42.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 52.27%

Sales Fees

DCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 2.00% 5.75% 6.85%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 106.79% 2.00% 493.39% 43.20%

DCPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCPAX Category Low Category High DCPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.59% 0.00% 10.82% 45.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCPAX Category Low Category High DCPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.93% -1.28% 8.97% 35.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DCPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gautam Khanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Gautam joined Insight's Fixed Income Group as a senior portfolio manager in 2003. Gautam leads the management of Insight's flagship US core, core plus and high yield strategies. Prior to Cutwater, Gautam was a member of the high yield team at Times Square Capital Management, where he focused on credit management for CBOs as well as high yield total return accounts. Gautam is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a BS (Hons) from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA degree (with distinction) from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

James DiChiaro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

James joined Insight's Fixed Income Group in 1999 (via predecessor company, Cutwater Asset Management) and has worked in the financial services industry since 1998. As a senior portfolio manager, James’s responsibilities include managing the firm’s core, core plus, select income, and high yield strategies. James also has an extensive history in managing long duration taxable and tax-exempt strategies as well as money market portfolios. James holds a BS degree from Fordham University and an MBA from Pace University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×