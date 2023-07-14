To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fixed-income securities in which the fund may invest include: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or government sponsored enterprises (U.S. government securities); (ii) corporate debt securities, including bonds, notes, debentures, convertible securities, preferred stock and corporate commercial paper; issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations and other entities, such as master limited partnerships; (iii) mortgage-related securities; (iv) asset-backed securities; (v) inflation indexed bonds issued by governments or corporations; (vi) structured notes (i.e., specially designed debt instruments whose return is determined by reference to an index or security); (vii) loan participations and assignments; (viii) delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities; (ix) bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits and bankers' acceptances; (x) repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements; (xi) debt securities issued by states or local governments or their agencies, authorities or other government sponsored enterprises (municipal securities); (xii) obligations of foreign governments or their subdivisions, agencies or government sponsored enterprises; and (xiii) obligations of international agencies or supranational entities. These securities may have all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features.

The fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa3/BBB- or higher)or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America LLC, the fund's sub-adviser. The fund, however, may invest up to 25% of its net assets in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser.

Typically, the fund's portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration ranging between three and eight years. The fund's sub-adviser may lengthen or shorten the fund's portfolio duration outside this range depending on its evaluation of market conditions. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. Generally, the longer a bond's duration, the more likely it is to react to interest rate fluctuations and the greater its long-term risk/return potential.

In constructing the fund's portfolio, the sub-adviser relies primarily on proprietary, internally-generated credit research. This credit research focuses on both industry/sector analysis and detailed individual security selection. The fund's sub-adviser seeks to identify investment opportunities for the fund based on its evaluation of the relative value of securities. The sub-adviser analyzes individual issuer credit risk based on factors such as management depth and experience, competitive advantage, market and product position and overall financial strength. The sub-adviser may supplement its internal research with external, third-party credit research and related credit tools. The sub-adviser may sell securities in anticipation of market declines or credit downgrades. In addition, the sub-adviser may sell securities to take advantage of new investment opportunities.

The fund may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage interest rate risk, to manage the effective duration or maturity of the fund's portfolio, or as part of a hedging strategy. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include typically options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), forward contracts (including foreign currency forward contracts), swaps (including total return, currency, interest rate and credit default swaps), and other derivative instruments (including structured notes).