Trending ETFs

Dunham Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
DCLVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.46 -0.09 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (DCLVX) Primary N (DNLVX) A (DALVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dunham Large Cap Value Fund

DCLVX | Fund

$16.46

$157 M

0.18%

$0.03

2.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$157 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DCLVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dunham Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dunham Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Roukis

Fund Description

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in value-oriented, large capitalization or “large cap” common stocks of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in the common stock of large cap companies. The Fund defines large capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or greater than the smallest company in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $730 million to $2.2 trillion, which range will vary daily.

The Sub-Adviser focuses on large capitalization value stocks it believes are statistically undervalued while exhibiting attractive earnings dynamics. In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities that it believes are undervalued and have better than average valuation as measured by statistics such as price to earnings or price to cash flow and sells them when they become fully valued or more compelling investments are available.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.

Read More

DCLVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 44.78%
1 Yr 8.3% -58.6% 197.5% 24.05%
3 Yr 9.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 28.85%
5 Yr 3.5%* -15.3% 29.4% 26.52%
10 Yr 2.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 49.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -65.1% 22.3% 42.03%
2021 9.4% -25.3% 25.5% 34.46%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 37.40%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 35.87%
2018 -2.9% -9.4% 3.1% 35.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 42.57%
1 Yr 8.3% -58.6% 197.5% 21.04%
3 Yr 9.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 28.68%
5 Yr 4.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 23.84%
10 Yr 6.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 31.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -65.1% 22.3% 42.03%
2021 9.4% -25.3% 25.5% 34.55%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 37.31%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 35.87%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% 3.3% 42.88%

NAV & Total Return History

DCLVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCLVX Category Low Category High DCLVX % Rank
Net Assets 157 M 1 M 151 B 83.15%
Number of Holdings 76 2 1727 53.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 84.28%
Weighting of Top 10 23.64% 5.0% 99.2% 70.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.16%
  2. ConocoPhillips 2.64%
  3. Bank of America Corp 2.57%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.43%
  5. Medtronic PLC 2.40%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.37%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.35%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 2.19%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 2.18%
  10. NextEra Energy Inc 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCLVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.67% 28.02% 125.26% 62.61%
Cash 		2.33% -88.20% 71.98% 34.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 20.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 13.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 14.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 16.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCLVX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.34% 0.00% 58.05% 35.91%
Healthcare 		20.19% 0.00% 30.08% 18.54%
Industrials 		15.48% 0.00% 42.76% 8.89%
Technology 		7.59% 0.00% 54.02% 86.28%
Energy 		7.46% 0.00% 54.00% 55.28%
Consumer Defense 		5.79% 0.00% 34.10% 78.72%
Communication Services 		5.70% 0.00% 26.58% 50.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.97% 0.00% 22.74% 68.74%
Real Estate 		4.44% 0.00% 90.54% 27.93%
Basic Materials 		4.15% 0.00% 21.69% 31.34%
Utilities 		3.89% 0.00% 27.04% 58.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCLVX % Rank
US 		97.67% 24.51% 121.23% 22.99%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 92.14%

DCLVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% 0.04% 45.41% 4.74%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 1.50% 95.59%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 29.77%

Sales Fees

DCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 488.00% 46.15%

DCLVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCLVX Category Low Category High DCLVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.18% 0.00% 41.90% 63.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCLVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCLVX Category Low Category High DCLVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -1.51% 4.28% 98.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCLVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DCLVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Roukis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Paul is a member of our Large-Cap team and is a portfolio manager on our US Large-Cap Value strategy. Paul has been with the Firm since 2005 and in the industry since 1992. Previously, Paul was a research analyst for more than 12 years with Sidoti & Company, Schroders, NatWest Securities and Value Line. Paul earned a BBA from Hofstra University.

Jeff Agne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Jeff is a member of our Large-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for our US Large-Cap Core and US Large-Cap Value strategies. Jeff has been with the Firm since 2015 and in the industry since 2001. Previously, he served as a co-portfolio manager for the Global Focus strategy at PineBridge Investments. He was also an Equity Research Analyst at Banc of America Securities and Schwab Soundview Capital Markets, and a Consultant for FactSet Research Systems. Jeff earned a BS from the University of Vermont and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

