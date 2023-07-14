Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$157 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.6%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in value-oriented, large capitalization or “large cap” common stocks of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in the common stock of large cap companies. The Fund defines large capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or greater than the smallest company in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $730 million to $2.2 trillion, which range will vary daily.
The Sub-Adviser focuses on large capitalization value stocks it believes are statistically undervalued while exhibiting attractive earnings dynamics. In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities that it believes are undervalued and have better than average valuation as measured by statistics such as price to earnings or price to cash flow and sells them when they become fully valued or more compelling investments are available.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DNLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|38.56%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|22.72%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|24.56%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|19.62%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|44.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|38.31%
|2021
|9.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|28.56%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|33.93%
|2019
|5.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|33.12%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|34.36%
|Period
|DNLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|36.76%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|19.64%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|24.65%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|18.27%
|10 Yr
|6.9%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|22.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|38.31%
|2021
|9.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|28.65%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|33.84%
|2019
|5.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|33.12%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|34.18%
|DNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNLVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|157 M
|1 M
|151 B
|83.24%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|1727
|54.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|84.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.64%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|70.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNLVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.67%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|62.70%
|Cash
|2.33%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|34.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|58.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|55.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|56.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|57.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNLVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.34%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|35.99%
|Healthcare
|20.19%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|18.62%
|Industrials
|15.48%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|8.98%
|Technology
|7.59%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|86.37%
|Energy
|7.46%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|55.44%
|Consumer Defense
|5.79%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|78.80%
|Communication Services
|5.70%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|50.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.97%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|69.24%
|Real Estate
|4.44%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|28.01%
|Basic Materials
|4.15%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|31.50%
|Utilities
|3.89%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|58.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNLVX % Rank
|US
|97.67%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|23.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|95.12%
|DNLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|35.45%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|30.54%
|DNLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DNLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DNLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|46.34%
|DNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNLVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.89%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|82.69%
|DNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNLVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.72%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|82.15%
|DNLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.520
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Paul is a member of our Large-Cap team and is a portfolio manager on our US Large-Cap Value strategy. Paul has been with the Firm since 2005 and in the industry since 1992. Previously, Paul was a research analyst for more than 12 years with Sidoti & Company, Schroders, NatWest Securities and Value Line. Paul earned a BBA from Hofstra University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Jeff is a member of our Large-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for our US Large-Cap Core and US Large-Cap Value strategies. Jeff has been with the Firm since 2015 and in the industry since 2001. Previously, he served as a co-portfolio manager for the Global Focus strategy at PineBridge Investments. He was also an Equity Research Analyst at Banc of America Securities and Schwab Soundview Capital Markets, and a Consultant for FactSet Research Systems. Jeff earned a BS from the University of Vermont and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
