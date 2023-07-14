The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in value-oriented, large capitalization or “large cap” common stocks of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in the common stock of large cap companies. The Fund defines large capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or greater than the smallest company in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $730 million to $2.2 trillion, which range will vary daily.

The Sub-Adviser focuses on large capitalization value stocks it believes are statistically undervalued while exhibiting attractive earnings dynamics. In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities that it believes are undervalued and have better than average valuation as measured by statistics such as price to earnings or price to cash flow and sells them when they become fully valued or more compelling investments are available.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.