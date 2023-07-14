Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.9%
1 yr return
10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$25.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
94.7%
Expense Ratio 3.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the total return portion of the Fund’s investment objective by using a dynamic macro asset allocation strategy. The Fund may invest in or seek exposure to a wide range of asset classes including, without limitation, (i) equity (of any market capitalization), (ii) fixed-income (including asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other collateralized obligations and all grades and maturities of domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) credit, including high yield (junk bonds)), (iii) commodities, (iv) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and (v) currencies. The Sub-Adviser’s strategy seeks long and short exposure in these various asset classes and currencies.
The Fund may take long positions indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and derivative instruments such as, but not limited to, futures, swaps, options and currency forward contracts. The Fund may take short positions indirectly through ETFs or ETNs, including inverse ETFs (funds that are designed to rise in price when stock prices are falling) or ETNs and derivative instruments (listed above) that are intended to provide inverse exposure to a particular asset class or currency. The Fund may also invest in leveraged ETFs. Long positions and short positions may be intended to enhance expected return, reduce expected risk or both. The Sub-Adviser expects the Fund’s net long exposure to typically be between 90% and 100%, but it may range from 0% to 225%.
Futures are typically based on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, government bonds, commodities and currencies. Swaps are typically on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, including custom equity indexes, equity index volatility/variance, government bonds, credit default indexes, inflation, commodities and commodity indexes. Options would typically be on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, equity index futures, government bonds, government bond futures and currencies.
The Fund has no geographic or other limits on the allocation of its assets among asset classes.
The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the capital preservation portion of the Fund’s investment objective during down markets by using risk management techniques including (1) allocation to investment grade fixed income securities and (2) allocation to cash equivalents.
The Sub-Adviser’s macro asset allocation strategy is based primarily on the fundamental investment valuations of various asset classes. The Sub-Adviser’s goal is to identify periodic discrepancies between fundamental values and market prices, actively shift between long or short positions, as well as allocations to cash and seek to capitalize on opportunities within and among the capital markets of the world.
The Sub-Adviser generally purchases a security when its model identifies that its market price is below the model’s valuation and that the risk-reward profile is relatively more attractive than other opportunities. The Sub-Adviser generally sells a security when its model identifies that the relative attractiveness deteriorates or its valuation becomes excessive or risk associated with the security increases significantly. In addition, the Sub-Adviser may sell a security if better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere. The Sub-Adviser evaluates currencies on a relative valuation basis and generally increases the Fund’s exposure to currencies that are undervalued and reduces exposure to currencies that are overvalued based on real interest rates and other proprietary measures.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DCAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|54.48%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|38.91%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|71.08%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|78.03%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|93.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|61.85%
|2021
|4.0%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|5.24%
|2020
|0.2%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|85.78%
|2019
|3.1%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|15.35%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|85.34%
|Period
|DCAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|54.48%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|35.64%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|64.66%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|73.99%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|92.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|61.85%
|2021
|4.0%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|5.24%
|2020
|0.2%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|83.56%
|2019
|3.1%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|25.74%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|86.39%
|DCAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCAVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.8 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|87.82%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|4
|4478
|84.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.1 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|72.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.70%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|16.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCAVX % Rank
|Cash
|72.66%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|19.79%
|Stocks
|24.71%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|40.64%
|Bonds
|2.63%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|68.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|66.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|80.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|47.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCAVX % Rank
|Technology
|23.42%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|25.20%
|Financial Services
|13.97%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|48.03%
|Healthcare
|13.19%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|35.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.61%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|25.59%
|Communication Services
|9.53%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|29.13%
|Industrials
|8.33%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|53.15%
|Consumer Defense
|6.84%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|49.61%
|Energy
|3.97%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.52%
|Basic Materials
|3.35%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|54.72%
|Utilities
|2.91%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|48.82%
|Real Estate
|2.88%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|43.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCAVX % Rank
|US
|20.93%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|33.22%
|Non US
|3.78%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|46.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCAVX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|96.44%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|10.95%
|Derivative
|3.28%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|28.62%
|Corporate
|0.28%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|54.06%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|74.56%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|57.95%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|72.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCAVX % Rank
|Non US
|2.11%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|59.72%
|US
|0.52%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|58.66%
|DCAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.06%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|22.66%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|68.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|58.29%
|DCAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DCAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|62.10%
|DCAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCAVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|45.94%
|DCAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DCAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCAVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.29%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|92.81%
|DCAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2014
7.58
7.6%
James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...