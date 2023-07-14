Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Dunham Dynamic Macro Fund

mutual fund
DAAVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.8 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
N (DNAVX) Primary C (DCAVX) A (DAAVX)
DAAVX (Mutual Fund)

Dunham Dynamic Macro Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.8 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
N (DNAVX) Primary C (DCAVX) A (DAAVX)
DAAVX (Mutual Fund)

Dunham Dynamic Macro Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.8 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
N (DNAVX) Primary C (DCAVX) A (DAAVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dunham Dynamic Macro Fund

DAAVX | Fund

$10.80

$25.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$25.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dunham Dynamic Macro Fund

DAAVX | Fund

$10.80

$25.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.31%

DAAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dunham Dynamic Macro Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dunham Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Torrey Zaches

Fund Description

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the total return portion of the Fund’s investment objective by using a dynamic macro asset allocation strategy. The Fund may invest in or seek exposure to a wide range of asset classes including, without limitation, (i) equity (of any market capitalization), (ii) fixed-income (including asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other collateralized obligations and all grades and maturities of domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) credit, including high yield (junk bonds)), (iii) commodities, (iv) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and (v) currencies. The Sub-Adviser’s strategy seeks long and short exposure in these various asset classes and currencies.

The Fund may take long positions indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and derivative instruments such as, but not limited to, futures, swaps, options and currency forward contracts. The Fund may take short positions indirectly through ETFs or ETNs, including inverse ETFs (funds that are designed to rise in price when stock prices are falling) or ETNs and derivative instruments (listed above) that are intended to provide inverse exposure to a particular asset class or currency. The Fund may also invest in leveraged ETFs. Long positions and short positions may be intended to enhance expected return, reduce expected risk or both. The Sub-Adviser expects the Fund’s net long exposure to typically be between 90% and 100%, but it may range from 0% to 225%.

Futures are typically based on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, government bonds, commodities and currencies. Swaps are typically on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, including custom equity indexes, equity index volatility/variance, government bonds, credit default indexes, inflation, commodities and commodity indexes. Options would typically be on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, equity index futures, government bonds, government bond futures and currencies.

The Fund has no geographic or other limits on the allocation of its assets among asset classes.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the capital preservation portion of the Fund’s investment objective during down markets by using risk management techniques including (1) allocation to investment grade fixed income securities and (2) allocation to cash equivalents.

The Sub-Adviser’s macro asset allocation strategy is based primarily on the fundamental investment valuations of various asset classes. The Sub-Adviser’s goal is to identify periodic discrepancies between fundamental values and market prices, actively shift between long or short positions, as well as allocations to cash and seek to capitalize on opportunities within and among the capital markets of the world.

The Sub-Adviser generally purchases a security when its model identifies that its market price is below the model’s valuation and that the risk-reward profile is relatively more attractive than other opportunities. The Sub-Adviser generally sells a security when its model identifies that the relative attractiveness deteriorates or its valuation becomes excessive or risk associated with the security increases significantly. In addition, the Sub-Adviser may sell a security if better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere. The Sub-Adviser evaluates currencies on a relative valuation basis and generally increases the Fund’s exposure to currencies that are undervalued and reduces exposure to currencies that are overvalued based on real interest rates and other proprietary measures.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.

Read More

DAAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -73.0% 19.4% 50.90%
1 Yr 11.0% -9.1% 86.9% 36.36%
3 Yr 3.0%* -9.5% 16.2% 61.85%
5 Yr 1.7%* -4.9% 14.4% 69.06%
10 Yr 1.0%* -0.9% 7.5% 81.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -22.7% 305.1% 58.89%
2021 4.4% -9.8% 27.3% 4.84%
2020 0.4% -20.8% 10.9% 86.22%
2019 3.3% -12.4% 29.4% 10.40%
2018 -2.3% -10.5% 15.8% 81.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -73.0% 19.4% 50.90%
1 Yr 11.0% -13.4% 86.9% 56.00%
3 Yr 3.0%* -9.5% 16.2% 75.10%
5 Yr 2.1%* -5.3% 14.4% 81.17%
10 Yr 1.5%* -0.9% 7.5% 89.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -22.7% 305.1% 58.89%
2021 4.4% -9.8% 27.3% 4.84%
2020 0.4% -20.8% 10.9% 81.78%
2019 3.3% -8.4% 29.4% 16.34%
2018 -1.8% -10.2% 18.0% 84.29%

NAV & Total Return History

DAAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DAAVX Category Low Category High DAAVX % Rank
Net Assets 25.8 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 88.19%
Number of Holdings 39 4 4478 85.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.1 M -398 M 2.55 B 73.14%
Weighting of Top 10 94.70% 13.1% 100.0% 16.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 49.82%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 45.22%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 44.90%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 43.54%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 40.89%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 37.28%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 34.45%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 34.00%
  9. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Govt Instl 7.29%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Global Fund Services 3 6.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DAAVX % Rank
Cash 		72.66% -6278.21% 410.43% 20.14%
Stocks 		24.71% -3.75% 97.95% 40.99%
Bonds 		2.63% -326.45% 6347.80% 68.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 71.38%
Other 		0.00% -21.53% 148.54% 81.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 47.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAAVX % Rank
Technology 		23.42% 0.00% 39.58% 25.59%
Financial Services 		13.97% 0.00% 59.28% 48.43%
Healthcare 		13.19% 0.00% 45.63% 36.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.61% 0.00% 29.09% 25.98%
Communication Services 		9.53% 0.00% 21.78% 29.53%
Industrials 		8.33% 0.00% 21.45% 53.54%
Consumer Defense 		6.84% 0.00% 13.62% 50.00%
Energy 		3.97% 0.00% 100.00% 42.91%
Basic Materials 		3.35% 0.00% 27.46% 55.12%
Utilities 		2.91% 0.00% 9.23% 49.21%
Real Estate 		2.88% 0.00% 51.26% 43.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAAVX % Rank
US 		20.93% -8.85% 91.88% 33.57%
Non US 		3.78% -19.62% 42.11% 47.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAAVX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.44% 0.27% 100.00% 11.31%
Derivative 		3.28% 0.00% 88.81% 28.98%
Corporate 		0.28% 0.00% 87.73% 54.42%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 56.83% 78.09%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 65.02%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 84.29% 72.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAAVX % Rank
Non US 		2.11% -382.37% 121.02% 60.07%
US 		0.52% -126.19% 6311.18% 59.01%

DAAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DAAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.31% 0.29% 31.15% 49.28%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 2.50% 68.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 58.01%

Sales Fees

DAAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 26.92%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DAAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DAAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 491.00% 62.50%

DAAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DAAVX Category Low Category High DAAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 55.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DAAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DAAVX Category Low Category High DAAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.48% -2.51% 6.83% 75.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DAAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DAAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Torrey Zaches

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

James Stavena

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.

Vassilis Dagioglu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×