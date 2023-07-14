The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the total return portion of the Fund’s investment objective by using a dynamic macro asset allocation strategy. The Fund may invest in or seek exposure to a wide range of asset classes including, without limitation, (i) equity (of any market capitalization), (ii) fixed-income (including asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other collateralized obligations and all grades and maturities of domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) credit, including high yield (junk bonds)), (iii) commodities, (iv) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and (v) currencies. The Sub-Adviser’s strategy seeks long and short exposure in these various asset classes and currencies.

The Fund may take long positions indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and derivative instruments such as, but not limited to, futures, swaps, options and currency forward contracts. The Fund may take short positions indirectly through ETFs or ETNs, including inverse ETFs (funds that are designed to rise in price when stock prices are falling) or ETNs and derivative instruments (listed above) that are intended to provide inverse exposure to a particular asset class or currency. The Fund may also invest in leveraged ETFs. Long positions and short positions may be intended to enhance expected return, reduce expected risk or both. The Sub-Adviser expects the Fund’s net long exposure to typically be between 90% and 100%, but it may range from 0% to 225%.

Futures are typically based on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, government bonds, commodities and currencies. Swaps are typically on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, including custom equity indexes, equity index volatility/variance, government bonds, credit default indexes, inflation, commodities and commodity indexes. Options would typically be on, though are not limited to, equity indexes, equity index futures, government bonds, government bond futures and currencies.

The Fund has no geographic or other limits on the allocation of its assets among asset classes.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the capital preservation portion of the Fund’s investment objective during down markets by using risk management techniques including (1) allocation to investment grade fixed income securities and (2) allocation to cash equivalents.

The Sub-Adviser’s macro asset allocation strategy is based primarily on the fundamental investment valuations of various asset classes. The Sub-Adviser’s goal is to identify periodic discrepancies between fundamental values and market prices, actively shift between long or short positions, as well as allocations to cash and seek to capitalize on opportunities within and among the capital markets of the world.

The Sub-Adviser generally purchases a security when its model identifies that its market price is below the model’s valuation and that the risk-reward profile is relatively more attractive than other opportunities. The Sub-Adviser generally sells a security when its model identifies that the relative attractiveness deteriorates or its valuation becomes excessive or risk associated with the security increases significantly. In addition, the Sub-Adviser may sell a security if better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere. The Sub-Adviser evaluates currencies on a relative valuation basis and generally increases the Fund’s exposure to currencies that are undervalued and reduces exposure to currencies that are overvalued based on real interest rates and other proprietary measures.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.