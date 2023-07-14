Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.7%
1 yr return
12.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$318 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.7%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|A strong business franchise that offers growth potential.
|■
|Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage.
|■
|A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company.
|Period
|CSIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|47.48%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|78.21%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|74.81%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|88.92%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|91.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.8%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|96.06%
|2021
|2.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|33.01%
|2020
|5.8%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|56.49%
|2019
|5.0%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|82.68%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|54.09%
|Period
|CSIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|47.25%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|75.92%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|75.25%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|89.40%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|83.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|CSIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.8%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|96.06%
|2021
|2.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|33.01%
|2020
|5.8%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|56.49%
|2019
|5.0%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|82.96%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|64.62%
|CSIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSIRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|318 M
|167 K
|150 B
|72.71%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|5
|516
|88.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|129 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|68.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.74%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|21.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSIRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.27%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|41.24%
|Cash
|2.73%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|54.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|14.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|27.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|2.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|4.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSIRX % Rank
|Industrials
|29.04%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|1.15%
|Technology
|24.56%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|7.60%
|Healthcare
|18.14%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|17.51%
|Financial Services
|8.50%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|82.03%
|Communication Services
|6.41%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|25.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.95%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|89.63%
|Basic Materials
|3.70%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|80.65%
|Real Estate
|2.39%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|6.91%
|Consumer Defense
|2.29%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|93.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|46.54%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|64.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CSIRX % Rank
|Non US
|93.75%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|29.49%
|US
|3.52%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|64.75%
|CSIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|52.80%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.49%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|5.47%
|CSIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CSIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CSIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|41.41%
|CSIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSIRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|31.95%
|CSIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CSIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CSIRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.24%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|50.81%
|CSIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2016
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Kusmierczak has served as Co-Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, or its predecessors, as an investment professional since 2001 and has been a Vice President of Columbia Acorn Trust since 2011. Mr. Kusmierczak began his investment career in 1999 and earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College and an M.P.A. from Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Stege joined CWAM in 2017 and began his investment career in 2014. Prior to joining CWAM, Mr. Stege served as a partner and research analyst focused on the global energy sector. He also has experience as a senior analyst covering petrochemicals. Mr. Stege earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...